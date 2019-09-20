Log in
Mallinckrodt : to Present at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

09/20/2019 | 06:46am EDT

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, United Kingdom, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: MNK), a global biopharmaceutical company, will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay, 111 E. 48th St., New York on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.

Mallinckrodt logo

Mark Trudeau, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Romano, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, will represent the company in a fireside chat at 4:10 p.m. Eastern.  

Individuals who cannot attend the meeting in person can find webcast information at: http://www.mallinckrodt.com/investors. A replay also will be available following the meeting.

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT
Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Daniel J. Speciale, CPA
Vice President, Investor Relations and IRO
314-654-3638
daniel.speciale@mnk.com

Media
Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
212-521-4879
mallinckrodt@kekstcnc.com

Mallinckrodt, the "M" brand mark and the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals logo are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company. © 2019 Mallinckrodt. 9/19

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mallinckrodt-to-present-at-cantor-global-healthcare-conference-300921897.html

SOURCE Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals


© PRNewswire 2019
