Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mallinckrodt PLC    MNK   IE00BBGT3753

MALLINCKRODT PLC

(MNK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TUESDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Mallinckrodt plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 08:48am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mallinckrodt plc (“Mallinckrodt” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MNK) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Mallinckrodt’s H.P. Acthar Gel (“Acthar”) was a non-viable treatment for ALS based on serious safety concerns. Despite these safety issues, the Company touted Acthar as a viable ALS treatment. Based on these facts, the Company’s statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Mallinckrodt, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MALLINCKRODT PLC
08:48aTUESDAY DEADLINE REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Cl..
BU
09/23Health Care Down as Rotation Out of Sector Resumes -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
09/23MALLINCKRODT : Announces Positive Top-line Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical..
PR
09/23MALLINCKRODT : to Present at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
09/21DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
09/20MALLINCKRODT : to Present at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
PR
09/19FINAL DEADLINE ALERT - MALLINCKRODT : September 24, 2019
PR
09/18DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
PR
09/16MALLINCKRODT : Analysis Suggests Acthar Gel May be a Cost-Effective Option Compa..
AQ
09/13Correction to Opioid Reckoning Hits Money Managers
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 189 M
EBIT 2019 1 127 M
Net income 2019 273 M
Debt 2019 5 104 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 0,75x
P/E ratio 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2019 1,66x
EV / Sales2020 1,52x
Capitalization 206 M
Chart MALLINCKRODT PLC
Duration : Period :
Mallinckrodt PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MALLINCKRODT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5,35  $
Last Close Price 2,45  $
Spread / Highest target 635%
Spread / Average Target 118%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark C. Trudeau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angus C. Russell Chairman
Frank Scholz EVP-Global Operations & Digital Innovation Officer
Matthew K. Harbaugh President-Specialty Generics Business
Bryan M. Reasons Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALLINCKRODT PLC-84.49%206
MERCK KGAA15.97%49 889
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.54.48%18 851
KYOWA KIRIN CO LTD5.77%10 712
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD19.13%8 648
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC4.25%7 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group