Malta International Airport : Sep, 2019 August Traffic through Malta International Airport up 8.4%

>Over 800,000 passengers welcomed at MLA in August

>More than 120 destinations on the airport's summer schedule

>Germany and France fastest-growing markets in top 5

The holiday season and a choice of more than 120 destinations made for busy August days at Malta International Airport, with the team welcoming 823,653 passengers by the end of the month.

This translates into growth of 8.4 per cent over the same month last year. Growth in passenger numbers was registered on the back of an increase of 5.8 per cent in aircraft movements and a 7.6 per cent increase in seat capacity.

Moreover, seat load factor (SLF) for August improved marginally over the same month last year to stand at 88.0 per cent.

The airport's top drivers of passenger traffic were the United Kingdom (+3.1 per cent), Italy (+0.4 per cent), Germany (+24.7 per cent), France (+13.7 per cent) and Spain (+9.3 per cent).

The solid performance of these markets was fuelled by Malta International Airport's summer schedule featuring 16 developments, including the introduction of several new routes and improved flight frequencies on a number of existing routes.

