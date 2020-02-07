Malta International Airport : Traffic Results – January 2020

Log in
MALTA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Malta International Airport plc    MIA   MT0000250101

02/07/2020 | 11:48am EST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")

January Traffic Results

Date of Announcement

07 February 2020

Reference

317/2020

In terms of Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules

QUOTE

The year was off to a strong start for Malta International Airport, with January traffic growing by a noteworthy 14.2 per cent to surpass the 400,000-passenger mark for the first time.

418,096 passengers passed through Malta International Airport during the first month of the year; a total comparable to the traffic handled by the airport during its peak summer month ten years ago.

Traffic peaked on the fourth day of January - reaching almost 21,000 passenger movements - as many headed back home at the end of the festive period.

Seat capacity increased by 11.3 per cent, while seat load factor (SLF), which measures seat occupancy on board flights to and from Malta International Airport, gained 1.8 percentage points to reach 71.0 per cent.

January saw Italy (+9.8 per cent) top the airport's list of drivers of passenger traffic again after 11 months. This market was followed by the United Kingdom (+5.1 per cent), Germany (-9.6 per cent), France (+39.4 per cent) and Spain (+12.5 per cent).

The French market's phenomenal growth rate can be partly attributed to the fact that the Lyon and Nantes routes are being operated in the winter months for the first time.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

Louis de Gabriele

Company Secretary

About Malta International Airport

Malta International Airport connects the Maltese archipelago to over 100 destinations in more than 30 countries. Being Malta's only air terminal, the airport hosts more than six million passengers annually, of which the majority are inbound tourists. To be able to cater for an ever-increasing number of passengers, the company has consistently invested in the terminal since the airport's privatisation in 2002, with the Terminal Reconfiguration Project set to be completed in 2018 bringing about the most recent overhaul. The airport campus itself has grown to provide over 1,500 parking spaces, and 14,000m² of office and retail space housed within SkyParks Business Centre, with projects in the offing set to bring about further expansion. The airport team is guided by a vision of service excellence, which has landed MIA among the top five airports in ACI's prestigious Airport Service Quality Awards for the past nine years. To maximise its contribution to Malta's cultural heritage and environment, MIA set up the Malta Airport Foundation, an independently run non-profit organisation, which will be unveiling three projects in 2018.

Malta International Airport plc is a public company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, with its shareholders being the Malta Mediterranean Link Consortium (40%), with Flughafen Wien AG owning a 96% share, the Government of Malta (20%), the general public (29.9%), and VIE Malta Limited (10.1%).

For more information, visit www.maltairport.com. Alternatively, follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/maltairport).

Disclaimer

Malta International Airport plc published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 16:47:02 UTC
