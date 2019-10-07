Malta International Airport : Traffic Results – September 2019

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")
Traffic Results - September 2019
Date of Announcement
07 October 2019
Reference
310/2019
In terms of Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules
September was off to a busy start at Malta International Airport, registering just over 28,800 passenger movements on the first day. By the end of September, the airport team had welcomed 762,361 passengers, translating into an increase of 7.8 per cent over the same month last year.
Aircraft movements for the month of September were up by 6.5 per cent, while seat capacity registered an increase of 7.3 per cent. Registering a marginal improvement of 0.3 pp over the same month last year, seat load factor (SLF) stood at 86.2 per cent.
Malta International Airport's most popular markets for the month were the United Kingdom (+1.8 per cent), Italy (+4.5 per cent), Germany (+25.5 per cent), France (-1.0 per cent) and Spain (+2.5 per cent). Cumulatively, these five markets contributed more than 500,000 passenger movements to September's total traffic.
September also saw Malta International Airport launch its last new route for the summer season, when it welcomed the first flight from Cairo.
About Malta International Airport
Malta International Airport connects the Maltese archipelago to over 100 destinations in more than 30 countries. Being Malta's only air terminal, the airport hosts more than six million passengers annually, of which the majority are inbound tourists. To be able to cater for an ever-increasing number of passengers, the company has consistently invested in the terminal since the airport's privatisation in 2002, with the Terminal Reconfiguration Project set to be completed in 2018 bringing about the most recent overhaul. The airport campus itself has grown to provide over 1,500 parking spaces, and 14,000m² of office and retail space housed within SkyParks Business Centre, with projects in the offing set to bring about further expansion. The airport team is guided by a vision of service excellence, which has landed MIA among the top five airports in ACI's prestigious Airport Service Quality Awards for the past nine years. To maximise its contribution to Malta's cultural heritage and environment, MIA set up the Malta Airport Foundation, an independently run non-profit organisation, which will be unveiling three projects in 2018.
Malta International Airport plc is a public company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, with its shareholders being the Malta Mediterranean Link Consortium (40%), with Flughafen Wien AG owning a 96% share, the Government of Malta (20%), the general public (29.9%), and VIE Malta Limited (10.1%).
For more information, visit www.maltairport.com.
