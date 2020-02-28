Malta International Airport p l c : Corrigendum to Company Announcement 318

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")

Corrigendum to company Announcement 318/2020

Date of Announcement 28 February 2020 Reference 319/2020 In terms of Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules

QUOTE

Reference is made to company announcement 318/2020.

In the first paragraph of that announcement the reference to the increase in profits from €30.3 million to €33.9 million, representing an 11.9% growth when compared to 2018, was erroneously indicated as a reference to the profits of the company, that reference should have been to Group profits. Likewise, the reference in the fourth paragraph to the "Company's non-aviation activities" should be read as a reference to the Group's non-aviation activities and the Group's non-aviation revenues.

Any inconvenience caused is regretted.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

Louis de Gabriele

Company Secretary

