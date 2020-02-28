Malta International Airport p l c : Corrigendum to Company Announcement 318

Log in
02/28/2020 | 08:30am EST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")

Corrigendum to company Announcement 318/2020

Date of Announcement

28 February 2020

Reference

319/2020

In terms of Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules

QUOTE

Reference is made to company announcement 318/2020.

In the first paragraph of that announcement the reference to the increase in profits from €30.3 million to €33.9 million, representing an 11.9% growth when compared to 2018, was erroneously indicated as a reference to the profits of the company, that reference should have been to Group profits. Likewise, the reference in the fourth paragraph to the "Company's non-aviation activities" should be read as a reference to the Group's non-aviation activities and the Group's non-aviation revenues.

Any inconvenience caused is regretted.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

Louis de Gabriele

Company Secretary

About Malta International Airport

Malta International Airport connects the Maltese archipelago to over 100 destinations in more than 30 countries. Being Malta's only air terminal, the airport hosts more than six million passengers annually, of which the majority are inbound tourists. To be able to cater for an ever-increasing number of passengers, the company has consistently invested in the terminal since the airport's privatisation in 2002, with the Terminal Reconfiguration Project set to be completed in 2018 bringing about the most recent overhaul. The airport campus itself has grown to provide over 1,500 parking spaces, and 14,000m² of office and retail space housed within SkyParks Business Centre, with projects in the offing set to bring about further expansion. The airport team is guided by a vision of service excellence, which has landed MIA among the top five airports in ACI's prestigious Airport Service Quality Awards for the past nine years. To maximise its contribution to Malta's cultural heritage and environment, MIA set up the Malta Airport Foundation, an independently run non-profit organisation, which will be unveiling three projects in 2018.

Malta International Airport plc is a public company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, with its shareholders being the Malta Mediterranean Link Consortium (40%), with Flughafen Wien AG owning a 96% share, the Government of Malta (20%), the general public (29.9%), and VIE Malta Limited (10.1%).

For more information, visit www.maltairport.com. Alternatively, follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/maltairport).

Disclaimer

Malta International Airport plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 13:29:09 UTC
