Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Malta Stock Exchange  >  Malta International Airport p.l.c.    MIA   MT0000250101

MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P.L.C.

(MIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malta International Airport p l c : Financial Performance – Q1 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 09:55am EDT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")

ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR Q1 2020

Date of Announcement

13 May 2020

Reference

326/2020

In terms of Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules

QUOTE

Following a meeting of the Board of Directors held earlier today, Malta International Airport plc is hereby disclosing its Group1financial performance for Q1 2020 (1 January 2020 - 31 March 2020).

In the first quarter of 2020, passenger traffic through Malta International Airport registered a decline of 16.1% over the same quarter in 2019.

Consequently, the Group's revenue for the first three months of the year decreased by 17.5% when compared to Q1 2019 and amounted to €12.8 million.

This drop stemmed from the debilitating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on both the Group's aviation and non-aviation activities, with this impact being most noticeable toward the end of the quarter when stringent measures, including a travel ban, were put in place.

Total operating expenditure for the first quarter also decreased from €8.3 million in Q1 2019 to €7.8 million in Q1 2020, representing a drop of 5.9%, which was primarily the result of a series of cost-cutting measures implemented by the Group in an effort to mitigate the adverse impact of the current unprecedented crisis on the business.

The Group's capital expenditure for the first quarter of the year totaled €1.8 million.

The results for Q1 2020 are tabulated in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income and Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, which are attached to this announcement.

1The term Group denotes the following companies: Malta international Airport p.l.c (as the parent company) and each of its subsidiaries Sky Parks Development Limited; Airport Parking Limited; and Sky Parks Business Centre Limited.

Malta International Airport's aviation and non-aviation activities, in a scenario characterised by a travel ban to and from Malta, evidently remain very limited. Accordingly, its revenue generation remains significantly impaired, when compared to normalised operations. This is further compounded by the uncertainty of the duration of the current situation which renders the short- term outlook for the Group negative.

The Group shall be keeping the situation under close review and scrutiny as it evolves and, apart from measures already taken with a view to counter the overall adverse impacts of COVID-19 and the restrictions imposed on its business, it will be prepared to take other measures aimed at supporting further the resilience of the Group's financial condition during these trying times, and other initiatives to be able to react with immediacy once the travel ban is lifted.

The Group reiterates that notwithstanding the adverse impact which the current COVID-19 situation has brought about, the Directors have reason to believe that with the measures taken so far, and others which are planned to be taken should the need arise, the company is sufficiently resilient to be able to sustain the current conditions and that, during the current financial year, it has sufficient resources to meet all of its financial obligations.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited)

The Group

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

unaudited | in EUR

Revenue

12,831,930

15,560,801

Staff costs

(2,706,906)

(2,420,182)

Other operating costs

(5,135,998)

(5,911,221)

Depreciation

(2,273,087)

(2,231,863)

Investment Income

6,388

8,542

Finance Cost

(524,083)

(519,845)

Release of deferred income arising on the

sale of terminal buildings

70,901

52,191

Profit before tax

2,269,145

4,538,423

Income tax expense

(859,482)

(1,664,061)

Profit/Total Comprehensive Income after tax for

the period attributable to the ordinary equity

holders of the Company, net of tax

1,409,663

2,874,362

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

The Group

31 March 2020

31 December 2019

in EUR

unaudited

audited

Assets

Property, plant and equipment

164,178,184

164,430,886

Investment property

15,705,031

15,905,686

Deferred tax assets

5,890,999

5,904,374

Non-current assets

185,774,214

186,240,946

Inventories

887,171

872,242

Trade and other receivables

11,903,361

17,752,544

Term deposits

5,000,000

5,000,000

Cash and short term deposits

36,798,526

28,174,981

Current assets

54,589,058

51,799,767

Total

- Assets

240,363,272

238,040,713

Equity and liabilities

Equity attributable to ordinary equity

holders of the Company

Share capital

33,825,000

33,825,000

Retained earnings

96,671,343

95,218,056

Total

- Equity

130,496,343

129,043,056

Lease liability

52,459,435

52,755,835

Deferred income

6,311,282

6,454,885

Provision for retirement benefit plan

3,890,239

3,880,077

Provision for MIA benefit fund

304,811

293,797

Non-current liabilities

62,965,767

63,384,594

Trade and other payables

44,239,888

43,792,203

Current tax liabilities

2,661,274

1,820,860

Current liabilities

46,901,162

45,613,063

Total

- Liabilities

109,866,929

108,997,657

Total

- Equity and Liabilities

240,363,272

238,040,713

UNQUOTE

Signed:

Louis de Gabriele

Company Secretary

About Malta International Airport

Malta International Airport connects the Maltese archipelago to over 100 destinations in more than 30 countries. The Company has consistently invested in the terminal since the airport's privatisation in 2002, with the Terminal Reconfiguration Project bringing about the most recent overhaul. The airport campus itself has grown to provide over 1,500 parking spaces, and 14,000m² of office and retail space housed within SkyParks Business Centre, with projects in the offing, such as the Terminal Expansion Project, set to bring about further expansion. The airport team is guided by a vision of service excellence, which led MIA to clinch the title Best Airport in Europe for two consecutive years. To maximise its contribution to Malta's cultural heritage and environment, MIA set up the Malta Airport Foundation in 2014: an independently run non-profit organisation.

Malta International Airport plc is a public company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, with its shareholders being the Malta Mediterranean Link Consortium (40%), with Flughafen Wien AG owning a 96% share, the Government of Malta (20%), the general public (29.9%), and VIE Malta Limited (10.1%).

Disclaimer

Malta International Airport plc published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 13:54:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR
09:55aMALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C : Financial Performance – Q1 2020
PU
05/07MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C : Traffic – April 2020
PU
04/09MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C : Statement by Air Malta on the COVID-19 crisi..
AQ
04/08MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C : Traffic Results – March 2020
PU
03/19MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C : airBaltic to fly Baltic states' nationals fr..
AQ
03/18MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C : Traffic Update & New AGM Date
PU
03/09MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C : Traffic Results – February 2020
PU
03/05MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C : Air Malta assists passengers by easing fare ..
AQ
02/28MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C : Qatar Airways and Air Malta Sign Comprehensi..
AQ
02/28MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C : Corrigendum to Company Announcement 318
PU
More news
Chart MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Malta International Airport p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Borg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikolaus Gretzmacher Chairman
Martin Dalmas Head-Airport Operations
Karl Dandler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Maggi Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P.L.C.-0.82%715
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND2.09%27 156
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-0.95%18 473
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.1.22%4 114
FRAPORT-51.25%3 709
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-2.16%3 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group