Malta International Airport p l c : Financial Performance – Q1 2020

Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")

ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR Q1 2020

13 May 2020

Following a meeting of the Board of Directors held earlier today, Malta International Airport plc is hereby disclosing its Group1financial performance for Q1 2020 (1 January 2020 - 31 March 2020).

In the first quarter of 2020, passenger traffic through Malta International Airport registered a decline of 16.1% over the same quarter in 2019.

Consequently, the Group's revenue for the first three months of the year decreased by 17.5% when compared to Q1 2019 and amounted to €12.8 million.

This drop stemmed from the debilitating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on both the Group's aviation and non-aviation activities, with this impact being most noticeable toward the end of the quarter when stringent measures, including a travel ban, were put in place.

Total operating expenditure for the first quarter also decreased from €8.3 million in Q1 2019 to €7.8 million in Q1 2020, representing a drop of 5.9%, which was primarily the result of a series of cost-cutting measures implemented by the Group in an effort to mitigate the adverse impact of the current unprecedented crisis on the business.

The Group's capital expenditure for the first quarter of the year totaled €1.8 million.

The results for Q1 2020 are tabulated in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income and Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, which are attached to this announcement.

1The term Group denotes the following companies: Malta international Airport p.l.c (as the parent company) and each of its subsidiaries Sky Parks Development Limited; Airport Parking Limited; and Sky Parks Business Centre Limited.