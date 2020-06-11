Malta International Airport p l c : May Traffic 2020 & Summer Schedule

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")

ANNOUNCES DIRECT CONNECTIONS

TO 17 EUROPEAN AIRPORTS FROM JULY

Date of Announcement 11 June 2020 Reference 327/2020 In terms of Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules

MAY TRAFFIC

An unusually quiet May saw Malta International Airport handle just 3,081 passengers as a travel ban remained in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This translates into a decrease of more than 670,000 passenger movements when compared to May 2019.

As air traffic to and from Malta remained at an almost complete standstill for the second full month, aircraft movements throughout May amounted to merely 283 take-offs and landings.

Forty-three per cent of flights for the month of May were humanitarian and repatriation, ferrying passengers to and from more than 10 countries. The rest were cargo flights, which registered an increase of 11% in movements over the same month last year.

MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT'S SUMMER SCHEDULE

With less than a month to Malta International Airport's resumption of operations on the 1st July 2020, all hands are on deck getting the terminal ready to welcome the first passengers after a three- month lull in commercial activity.

The Traffic Development team at Malta International Airport together with the local tourism authority have been working closely with partner airlines to start restoring the island's connectivity as travel restrictions are gradually being eased.

Six airlines will be offering direct connections to 17 airports in nine countries and regions, including Sicily, Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg, for the period between July and October.

Malta International Airport's initial summer schedule, which is regularly being updated to reflect the most recent developments, may be accessed here.