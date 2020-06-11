Malta International Airport p l c : May Traffic 2020 & Summer Schedule

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")
ANNOUNCES DIRECT CONNECTIONS
TO 17 EUROPEAN AIRPORTS FROM JULY
Date of Announcement
11 June 2020
Reference
327/2020
In terms of Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules
MAY TRAFFIC
An unusually quiet May saw Malta International Airport handle just 3,081 passengers as a travel ban remained in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This translates into a decrease of more than 670,000 passenger movements when compared to May 2019.
As air traffic to and from Malta remained at an almost complete standstill for the second full month, aircraft movements throughout May amounted to merely 283 take-offs and landings.
Forty-three per cent of flights for the month of May were humanitarian and repatriation, ferrying passengers to and from more than 10 countries. The rest were cargo flights, which registered an increase of 11% in movements over the same month last year.
MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT'S SUMMER SCHEDULE
With less than a month to Malta International Airport's resumption of operations on the 1st July 2020, all hands are on deck getting the terminal ready to welcome the first passengers after a three- month lull in commercial activity.
The Traffic Development team at Malta International Airport together with the local tourism authority have been working closely with partner airlines to start restoring the island's connectivity as travel restrictions are gradually being eased.
Six airlines will be offering direct connections to 17 airports in nine countries and regions, including Sicily, Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg, for the period between July and October.
Malta International Airport's initial summer schedule, which is regularly being updated to reflect the most recent developments, may be accessed here.
Malta International Airport recommends that prospective travellers check what health and safety protocols are in place at their preferred country of destination prior to booking a flight
About Malta International Airport
Malta International Airport connects the Maltese archipelago to over 100 destinations in more than 30 countries. The Company has consistently invested in the terminal since the airport's privatisation in 2002, with the Terminal Reconfiguration Project bringing about the most recent overhaul. The airport campus itself has grown to provide over 1,500 parking spaces, and 14,000m² of office and retail space housed within SkyParks Business Centre, with projects in the offing, such as the Terminal Expansion Project, set to bring about further expansion. The airport team is guided by a vision of service excellence, which led MIA to clinch the title Best Airport in Europe for two consecutive years. To maximise its contribution to Malta's cultural heritage and environment, MIA set up the Malta Airport Foundation in 2014: an independently run non-profit organisation.
Malta International Airport plc is a public company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, with its shareholders being the Malta Mediterranean Link Consortium (40%), with Flughafen Wien AG owning a 96% share, the Government of Malta (20%), the general public (29.9%), and VIE Malta Limited (10.1%).
