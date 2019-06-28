Malvern International : MIPLC Annual Report 2018 0 06/28/2019 | 12:51pm EDT Send by mail :

Contents CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT ................................................................................................................................................... 1 STRATEGIC REPORT ............................................................................................................................................................. 6 BOARD OF DIRECTORS ........................................................................................................................................................ 9 DIRECTORS' REPORT.......................................................................................................................................................... 12 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ............................................................................................................................................... 15 REMUNERATION REPORT.................................................................................................................................................. 23 AUDIT AND RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE REPORT..................................................................................................... 26 STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES ................................................................................................................. 28 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF MALVERN INTERNATIONAL PLC...................................... 29 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT............................................................................................................................... 35 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ............................................................................................. 36 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ............................................................................................................................... 37 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) ......................................................................................................... 38 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY....................................................................................................... 39 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS .................................................................................................................. 40 COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY............................................................................................................... 41 COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS........................................................................................................................... 42 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ........................................................................................................................... 43 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT Overview and Group strategy Malvern is in the business of providing young people with employable skills. Its ambition is to be a global partner in learning and skills development and, building on its experience and infrastructure, has a clear strategy to achieve this which includes: promoting Malvern globally by offering excellent service;

continuing to strengthen management and administrative systems to achieve world class delivery and quality standards;

innovating to improve and expand the range of products and services offered directly or in collaboration with its prestigious partners;

extending distribution through its regional network and collaborations;

delivering organic growth through making training accessible to an increasingly mobile student population using multi-location and technology options; and

multi-location and technology options; and making complementary acquisitions to broaden geographical reach and subject range. 2018 has been a year of progress in all these areas albeit that the financial outturn for the year is somewhat below what we had hoped it would be. Most notably 2018 has seen a considerable improvement in the Group's overall performance with turnover nearly doubling and the Group recording an improvement in the operating performance after adjusting for one-off costs. An upward trajectory is now established and momentum building. Our sales strategy is delivering, and our offering now covers a wider range of products and is more organised with clear divisions including English Language, Juniors, Professional training including ACCA, International Foundation delivery for universities, and degree and diploma delivery in Singapore. 2018 also saw another acquisition completed which has to date proved very successful. Operational and business review Group operational highlights in 2018 included completing the acquisition of Communicate School of English in Manchester (part of the global strategy for the English language division), the agreement with University of East London to deliver international foundation level programmes and reaching the Platinum and Gold status from ACCA in Singapore and London respectively (part of the global ACCA delivery plan). Quality education remains the key focus in building Malvern's reputation and during the year it continued working with key international partners to bring prestigious products to the Group for delivery. This included working with accounting and tax bodies in the UK and Singapore (ACCA, the ICAEW, the AAT, the ISCA-AAT, the Singapore Accounting Commission (delivering Singapore Chartered Accountants Qualification), the ATTS) and the University of London (degrees in Singapore), the University of East London (foundation programmes), Qualifi (UK partnership for online delivery of business qualifications) and the University of Gloucestershire. Further similar partnerships are expected to be secured in 2019. Malvern continues to invest in new products such as Malvern Online and programmes related to it. Malvern Online is a platform for delivering real-time "live" and online classes around the world. This platform is expected to be fully functional by the end of 2020. The investment also includes programmes scheduled for the upcoming years. The amount invested has been in the region of £0.26 million. On the investment side, Malvern has been successful in attracting new investors while receiving continued support from existing shareholders. In June 2018 the Company completed a placing to raise £4 million, principally to fund the acquisition of Communicate. Then, post year end, in February 2019 the Company raised a further £606,000 to provide additional working capital for the Group. Europe In the UK the Group's activities are conducted through its London and Manchester schools. P a g e 1 | London saw another year of significant improvement in its trading performance, recording an increase in revenue year-on-year of approximately 85%. This growth was driven, in particular, by seasonal summer camps which attracted more students and by attracting more longer-term students from the Far East and South America. The acquisition of the Communicate School of English in July provided the Group with a school in Manchester. The consideration for the acquisition was £2.34 million, satisfied by £1.65 million in cash and £0.69 million by the issue of 13,800,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 5 pence per share. Not only has the acquisition enhanced the scale of the Group's UK operations but it has also brought additional product, marketing and management resources to the Group and created cross-selling opportunities through, for example, its strong links in the Middle East market. Asia In Asia the Group has operations in Singapore and Malaysia. In Singapore the significant majority of the Group's activities are conducted through SAA Global Education ("SAAGE") with some also conducted through Malvern International Academy. The merging strategy between the programmes of Malvern International Academy and SAAGE brought significant saving to the Group through reduction in rental and administration costs. Malvern International Academy continued with its short-term skills development programmes, some of which are funded through different local schemes. This was SAAGE's first full year within the Group, having been acquired in November 2017 as a business which was making significant losses. I am delighted to report that SAAGE has reduced its loss in 2018 and is expected to show a profit in 2019. Cost saving measures were implemented including a rationalisation of the Group's properties in Singapore and investment was also made. A number of new programmes were introduced in 2018 including the introduction of English language delivery, and a small acquisition of hospitality programmes was also undertaken. SAAGE also took the opportunity to shift to a lower level in the same building in Singapore. The renovation cost was £0.186 million. There is also a saving in the lease rental for the new premises resulting in a significant saving. The lower level has the added attraction of having a direct access for walk-in clientele. Malaysia has been the most challenging part of the Group's operations in 2018, absorbing more cash and management resources than anticipated. Trading did not improve as much as hoped in the second half and it continued to be loss making. Therefore, management decided to undertake further restructuring and limit activities to focus only on those areas with the most promising future growth prospects. This downsizing exercise commenced in the second half of 2018 and continued into early 2019. We believe the operations are now stable and while we have limited expectations for 2019, we do not expect it to be a drain on the overall performance of the Group. Financial review Group In 2018 the total income for the continuing operations of the Group was £7.6 million (2017: £4.1 million). For the 2018 financial year, the Group generated an operating loss of £0.67 million (2017: loss £0.69 million). This was after recognising one-off costs of £0.51 million, principally comprising integration costs in Singapore of the acquisition of approximately of £0.25 million, and rationalisation costs in Malaysia of approximately £0.26 million. The results for 2018 had been expected to benefit from a claim in excess of £0.3 million against a third party for disruption and expenses incurred in relation to flood damage at premises in Singapore. In relation to the damage caused, the company incurred £0.094 million of direct repair costs that were expensed in 2018 and have not been adjusted for in Note 4 to the financial statements. While some recovery has been made against rent in 2019, the claim is still being processed and the amount of any settlement remains uncertain. Therefore no recognition of claim has been made in the 2018 numbers and any recovered amount will therefore be included in the current year. The Group has recognised a tax credit for the year of £0.15 million (2017: £0.005 million). This principally comprises a deferred tax credit that arose because Malvern House London is now trading profitably enabling its carried forward losses to be considered a deferred tax. The Group has also recognised a tax charge of £0.04 million, (2017: £Nil) for the profit made by Communicate English School. P a g e 2 | Group loss after tax for the year was £0.57 million (2017: loss £0.70 million). Hence the loss per share for the year was 0.31p compared to a loss of 0.66p for 2017. The net assets of the Group as at 31 December 2018 were £5.46 million (2017: £1.20 million). Net debt at the year-end was approximately £1.0 million (2017: £2.0 million) after taking account of a related party loan of £0.52 million (2017: £0.84 million) and convertible loan notes amounting to £0.30 million (2017: £1.1 million). The Company has no other debt. During the year the Company converted £0.77 million of convertible loan notes, which are held by KSP Investment Pte Limited ("KSP") into 15,437,960 new ordinary shares. Trade receivables at the year-end were £1.04 million (2017: £0.40 million). Since the year end significant recoveries have been made and as at 31 March 2019 trade receivables were £0.91 million. In part the increase is due to the Group having to agree to longer payment terms than it has previously experienced with larger organisations to which it is offering corporate training and university degrees. This means that more of the Company's resources are being absorbed into working capital and this trend may continue as the levels of business undertaken with larger organisations increases. At the year end, these accounts represented approximately 20% of the trade receivables. Approximately 40% of the year end trades receivables were over six months old. These relate to individual students paying on an instalment basis. Management is working to reducing this amount and students will only receive their qualification upon full payment of all outstanding fees. The Company is currently in negotiation for additional debt funding to assist with potential increases and natural fluctuations in its working capital requirements. As part of the year-end review and pursuant to rationalisation undertaken in Singapore during the year and particularly following the acquisition of SAAGE, KSP has agreed that certain costs previously incurred exclusively by Malvern will now be shared or wholly borne by KSP. These costs include certain premises and staffing costs. In aggregate the costs incurred in 2018 allocated to KSP amount to approximately £128,000 and these have either been settled in cash or will be offset against KSP's interest free loan to the Company. The independent directors, being the directors other than Messrs Pillai, Sithawalla and Khattar, consider, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, that the terms of the allocation to KSP are fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders are concerned. By sector and subsidiaries The Group reports two geographic segments being Europe (entirely UK) and Asia (being Singapore and Malaysia). In the UK, the Group operates through two subsidiaries, MH International Limited in London and Communicate English School Limited in Manchester. In Asia the Group operates in Singapore and Malaysia. In Singapore the Group operates three subsidiaries being SAA Global Education, Malvern International Academy Singapore and Malvern International Services. In Malaysia the Group operates one subsidiary being Malvern International Academy Malaysia. United Kingdom London (Malvern House) The business in London has experienced another year of significant growth, reporting £3.7 million revenue in the period in comparison to the £2.02 million revenue in 2017 and £1.32 million revenue in 2016. The year on year growth for 2018 was around 85% and was the result of robust sales performance, opening new markets, and penetration in the existing markets, backed up by quality service offered to all customers. Due to the revenue improvement, EBITDA profit before head office costs and one-off costs was £0.31 million, as compared to the EBITDA profit of £0.017 million in 2017. Manchester (Communicate School of English) The acquisition of Communicate was a significant step in 2018 to allow Malvern to have more Language schools offering its products in the UK. The business joined the Group in early July 2018 and reported £0.68 million revenue P a g e 3 | 