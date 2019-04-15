Log in
MamaMancini's Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results After the Close on Tuesday, April 23, 2019

04/15/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

Conference call to be conducted the following day at 9:00 am ET

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products (as defined by the United States Department of Agriculture), today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019, ended January 31, 2019, after the close of the market on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

The Company has scheduled a conference call for the following day, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET, to review the results. Interested parties may participate on the conference call by dialing (844) 889-4326 or (412) 317-9264. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation code 10130817, through May 1, 2019.

About MamaMancini's

MamaMancini's is a marketer and distributor of a line of beef meatballs and turkey meatballs, all with sauce; five cheese-stuffed beef and turkey meatballs, all with sauce; original beef and turkey meatloaves; chicken parmesan; stuffed peppers; and other similar Italian cuisine products. The Company's sales have been growing on a consistent basis as the Company expands its distribution channel, which includes major retailers and distributors such as Costco, Publix, Shop Rite, Jewel, Save Mart, Sam's Club, Lucky's, Lunds and Byerlys, SuperValu, Safeway, Albertsons, Spartan Nash, Whole Foods Market, Hy-Vee, Shaw's, Kings, Roche Bros., Key Foods, Stop & Shop, Giant, Giant Eagle, Foodtown, Kroger, Shoppers, Schnucks Markets, Fresh Direct, King Kullen, Lowes, Central Market, Weis Markets, Ingles, Food City, The Fresh Market, Market Basket, Meatball Obsession, Monterrey Provisions, Porky Products, Sysco, DPI, United Natural Foods, Bozzutos, Burris Foods, and C&S. The Company sells a variety of its products on air and online on QVC, the world's largest direct-to-consumer marketer.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2018 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Carl Wolf
Chairman and CEO
MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Stock Symbol: MMMB
973-985-0280

MamaMancini's logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
