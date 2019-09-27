Log in
MamaMancini's Partners with Beyond Meat® to offer New Plant-Based Meatballs with Sauce and Meatball Pasta Bowls

09/27/2019 | 08:31am EDT

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products, has entered into a strategic partnership with Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND). MamaMancini’s is introducing a new line of fully cooked authentic Italian foods to its large customer base using Beyond Meat’s plant-based Beyond Beef®.

MamaMancini's customers nationwide will have the opportunity to experience the world’s first plant-based ground meat, that delivers on the versatility, meaty texture and juiciness of ground beef, while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating plant-based protein products. New products will include “Beyond Beef Meatballs & Sauce” in several sizes, as well as vegan and gluten-free based “Spaghetti and Beyond Beef Meatball Pasta Bowls”.

MamaMancini’s expects to begin introducing the new line in several markets throughout the United States beginning immediately. Currently, MamaMancini’s products are sold at 45,000 locations in food retailers across the country and in the second fiscal quarter of 2020 ending July 31, 2019, MamaMancini grew its sales by 44% to $8.1 million.

“Plant-based meat is one of the fastest growing trends in the food industry, and Beyond Meat is leading the revolution,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s Holdings. “Beyond Beef was the perfect choice for our new bowls as it offers the same juicy, meaty texture as beef, with the benefits of plant-based proteins. Our partnership will expand our current line of healthy products and enable us to penetrate new markets with customers looking to expand their protein options.”

“MamaMancini’s produces home style, old world Italian food with recipes passed down from Dan Mancini’s grandmother. She would be honored to know that this new ingredient not only tastes great, but helps address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. We are looking forward to a long-term partnership with Beyond Meats.”

"We are looking forward to the new products MamaMancini’s is creating that include our delicious plant-based proteins,” said Tim Smith, Beyond Meat's VP of Foodservice Sales, North America. “Their large distribution network will help deliver Beyond Meat’s product into homes across the country, allowing customers to experience the appeal and taste of iconic Italian food with a more sustainable alternative ingredient.”

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meatloaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta dinner kits with beef, turkey, pork and chicken varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company’s products are frequently offered for sale on QVC, the world’s largest direct to consumer marketer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MamaMancini’s Investor Contact:
Greg Falesnik 
Managing Director    
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 385-6449
greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Primary Logo


