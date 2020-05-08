Log in
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

(TUSK)
Mammoth Energy Announces Timing of 1Q 2020 Earnings Release

05/08/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth”) (NASDAQ:TUSK) today announced that it intends to release financial results for the first quarter of 2020 before the market open on May 11, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Mammoth plans to release financial results for the first quarter of 2020 before the market open on Monday, May 11, 2020. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Central Time (4:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (844) 265-1561 or (216) 562-0385 for international callers, and use the passcode 9880304. The conference call will also be webcast and can be found at www.mammothenergy.com in the "Investors" section of the company's website.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services. Mammoth’s suite of services and products include: pressure pumping services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, contract land and directional drilling services and other services.

Investor Contact:
Don Crist – Director, Investor Relations
dcrist@mammothenergy.com
(405) 608-6048

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.