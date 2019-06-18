Log in
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES INC

(TUSK)
  Report  
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

0
06/18/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 6, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TUSK) securities between October 19, 2017 and June 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On May 24, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that a FEMA official involved in the reconstruction of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria is under investigation for directing electrical grid work contracts to a Mammoth Energy subsidiary, worth up to $900 million and $945 million each.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.50 per share, or over 4%, to close at $11.74 on May 24, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on June 5, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that a Mammoth Energy subsidiary was under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security “examining how the [Company] came to dominate the power restoration efforts” in Puerto Rico.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.09 per share, or over 45%, over two trading sessions to close at $6.11 on June 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2) specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive Request for Proposal process; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Mammoth Energy during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 6, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 872 M
EBIT 2019 39,9 M
Net income 2019 31,2 M
Finance 2019 125 M
Yield 2019 4,01%
P/E ratio 2019 9,48
P/E ratio 2020 10,71
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
Capitalization 280 M
Chart MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
Mammoth Energy Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 15,4 $
Spread / Average Target 147%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arty Straehla Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Thomas McCarthy Chairman
Mark Layton Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Arthur Lawrence Smith Independent Director
Paul K. Heerwagen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES INC-65.91%486
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP36.61%5 712
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED7.73%5 578
HELMERICH & PAYNE0.96%5 448
TRANSOCEAN LTD-19.60%3 853
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.7.15%2 300
