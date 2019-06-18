Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 6, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TUSK) securities between October 19, 2017 and June 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On May 24, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that a FEMA official involved in the reconstruction of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria is under investigation for directing electrical grid work contracts to a Mammoth Energy subsidiary, worth up to $900 million and $945 million each.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.50 per share, or over 4%, to close at $11.74 on May 24, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on June 5, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that a Mammoth Energy subsidiary was under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security “examining how the [Company] came to dominate the power restoration efforts” in Puerto Rico.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.09 per share, or over 45%, over two trading sessions to close at $6.11 on June 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2) specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive Request for Proposal process; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

