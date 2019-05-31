Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Investors (TUSK)

05/31/2019 | 06:06pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TUSK) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On May 24, 2019, an article was published by the Wall Street Journal alleging that a FEMA official involved in the reconstruction of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria is under investigation for directing electrical grid work contracts to a Mammoth Energy subsidiary, worth up to $900 million and $945 million each.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.50 per share or over 4% to close at $11.74 on May 24, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Mammoth Energy securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
