Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Investors (TUSK)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TUSK) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 24, 2019, an article was published by the Wall Street Journal alleging that a FEMA official involved in the reconstruction of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria is under investigation for directing electrical grid work contracts to a Mammoth Energy subsidiary, worth up to $900 million and $945 million each.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.50 per share or over 4% to close at $11.74 on May 24, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

