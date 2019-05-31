Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Investors (TUSK)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf
of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth Energy” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ: TUSK)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
On May 24, 2019, an article was published by the Wall Street Journal
alleging that a FEMA official involved in the reconstruction of Puerto
Rico following Hurricane Maria is under investigation for directing
electrical grid work contracts to a Mammoth Energy subsidiary, worth up
to $900 million and $945 million each.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.50 per share or over 4%
to close at $11.74 on May 24, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
