Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Investors

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law
firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of
investors that acquired Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth Energy”
or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TUSK)
securities between October 19, 2017 and June 5, 2019, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Mammoth Energy investors have until August 6,
2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
On May 24, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that a FEMA official
involved in the reconstruction of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria
is under investigation for directing electrical grid work contracts to a
Mammoth Energy subsidiary, worth up to $900 million and $945 million
each.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.50 per share, or over
4%, to close at $11.74 on May 24, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
Then, on June 5, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that a Mammoth
Energy subsidiary was under investigation by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security “examining how the
[Company] came to dominate the power restoration efforts” in Puerto Rico.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.09 per share, or over
45%, over two trading sessions to close at $6.11 on June 6, 2019,
thereby injuring investors further.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Mammoth’s subsidiary,
Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with the Puerto
Rico Electric Power Authority that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2)
specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper
steering and not a competitive Request for Proposal process; and (3) as
a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or
misleading at all relevant times.
If you purchased shares of Mammoth Energy during the Class Period you
may move the Court no later than August 6, 2019 to ask
the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class
you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of
your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
