INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/29/2019 | 08:24pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TUSK) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Wall Street Journal published an article on May 24, 2019, entitled, “FEMA Official Probed Over Puerto Rico Power Restoration.” According to the article, a FEMA official responsible for overseeing the restoration of Puerto Rico’s power grid is allegedly under investigation for improperly steering reconstruction work to a Mammoth subsidiary. The Mammoth subsidiary signed contracts of $900 million and $945 million for work in Puerto Rico. Based on this report, shares of Mammoth fell by more than 4%.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
