Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma on
behalf of those who acquired Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth” or
the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TUSK)
securities during the period from October 19, 2017 to June 5, 2019 (the
“Class Period”). Investors have until August 6, 2019 to apply to the
Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that Mammoth made false and/or misleading statements
and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra
Acquisitions LLC (“Cobra”), improperly obtained two infrastructure
contracts with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (“PREPA”) that
totaled over $1.8 billion; and (ii) specifically, the contracts were
awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP
process.
On May 24, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article reporting
that a FEMA official responsible for overseeing the restoration of
Puerto Rico’s power grid was under investigation for improperly steering
reconstruction work to Cobra. On this news, Mammoth’s share price fell
$0.50 per share, approximately 4.1%, to close at $11.74 on May 24, 2019.
On June 5, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published a second article
reporting that Cobra was under investigation by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security in connection with
how the Company “came to dominate the power restoration efforts” in
Puerto Rico. On this news, Mammoth’s share price fell $1.67 per share,
approximately 14.9%, to close at $9.53 on June 5, 2019.
