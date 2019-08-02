Log in
MAMMOTH ENERGY 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Mammoth Energy Services

08/02/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until August 6, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TUSK). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between October 19, 2017 and June 5, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Mammoth and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tusk/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 6, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On May 24, 2019, news sources reported an investigation of a FEMA official for steering power restoration contracts in Puerto Rico to Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra Acquisitions LLC. Then, on June 5, 2019, news sources revealed that the FBI had “opened a related criminal inquiry” into the contracts between Cobra and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority.

On this news, the price of Mammoth’s shares plummeted.

The case is Scuderi v. Mammoth Energy Services Inc., 5:19cv522.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
