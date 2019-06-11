MAMMOTH ENERGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. - TUSK

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 6, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TUSK), if they purchased the Company’s securities between October 19, 2017 and June 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Mammoth and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tusk/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 6, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Mammoth and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 24, 2019, news sources reported that a FEMA official was under investigation for steering power restoration contracts in Puerto Rico to the Company’s subsidiary, Cobra Acquisitions LLC. Then, on June 5, 2019, news sources revealed that the FBI had “opened a related criminal inquiry” into the origin of contracts between Cobra and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority.

On this news, the price of Mammoth’s shares plummeted.

The case is Scuderi v. Mammoth Energy Services Inc., 5:19cv522.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

