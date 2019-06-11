MAMMOTH ENERGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. - TUSK

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
August 6, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Mammoth Energy
Services, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TUSK), if they purchased the Company’s
securities between October 19, 2017 and June 5, 2019, inclusive (the
“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District
Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of Mammoth and would like to discuss your
legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850
or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tusk/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action, you must petition the Court by August
6, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
Mammoth and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On May 24, 2019, news sources reported that a FEMA official was under
investigation for steering power restoration contracts in Puerto Rico to
the Company’s subsidiary, Cobra Acquisitions LLC. Then, on June 5, 2019,
news sources revealed that the FBI had “opened a related criminal
inquiry” into the origin of contracts between Cobra and the Puerto Rico
Electric Power Authority.
On this news, the price of Mammoth’s shares plummeted.
The case is Scuderi v. Mammoth Energy Services Inc., 5:19cv522.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
