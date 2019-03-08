Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mammoth Energy Services Inc    TUSK

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES INC

(TUSK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mammoth Energy Announces Timing of 4Q and Full Year Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 02:07pm EST

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth”) (NASDAQ:TUSK) today announced that it intends to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 after the market close on March 14, 2019.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release

Mammoth plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 after the market close on Thursday, March 14, 2019. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for the following day, Friday, March 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (844) 265-1561 or (216) 562-0385 for international callers, and use the passcode 1357129. The conference call will also be webcast and can be found at www.mammothenergy.com in the "Investors" section of the company's website.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and government-funded utilities, private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services. Mammoth’s suite of services and products include: pressure pumping services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, contract land and directional drilling services and other services.

Investor Contact:
Don Crist – Director, Investor Relations
dcrist@mammothenergy.com
(405) 608-6048

mammothlogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES IN
02:07pMammoth Energy Announces Timing of 4Q and Full Year Earnings Release
GL
01/29MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
AQ
01/29MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
01/28MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
01/03MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES : Expands Logistics / Transmission Offering via ARS/Brim..
AQ
01/02MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES : Expands Logistics / Transmission Offering via ARS/Brim..
AQ
2018MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form..
AQ
2018MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
2018MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, R..
AQ
2018MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Operational and Financial..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 781 M
EBIT 2018 386 M
Net income 2018 197 M
Finance 2018 84,0 M
Yield 2018 0,59%
P/E ratio 2018 4,80
P/E ratio 2019 6,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 944 M
Chart MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
Mammoth Energy Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 33,2 $
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arty Straehla Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Thomas McCarthy Chairman
Mark Layton Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Arthur Lawrence Smith Independent Director
Paul K. Heerwagen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES INC17.35%944
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED17.33%6 235
HELMERICH & PAYNE13.81%5 969
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP24.04%5 184
TRANSOCEAN LTD20.61%5 106
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.25.31%2 765
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.