Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK)

Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder
and consumer rights litigation firm, is notifying investors that a class
action lawsuit has been filed against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.
(“Mammoth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TUSK) related to alleged
violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Mammoth stock
between October 19, 2017 and June 5, 2019, you are encouraged to contact
Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982 for additional
information.
The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure
contracts with PREPA that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2) specifically,
the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a
competitive RFP process; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements
about Mammoth’s business, operations and prospects were materially false
and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
On June 5, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article
entitled “Puerto Rico Grid Contractor Caught Up in Federal Probes.”
According to the article, the Department of Homeland Security’s
Inspector General is investigating one of Mammoth’s subsidiaries to
determine how the company “came to dominate the power restoration
efforts” in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. The Federal
Bureau of Investigation has opened a related criminal investigation.
On this news, Mammoth’s share price fell $5.09 per share, or over 45%,
over two trading sessions to close at $6.11 on June 6, 2019.
What You Can Do
If you purchased Mammoth stock between October 19, 2017 and June 5,
2019, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal
rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
The lead plaintiff deadline is August 6, 2019.
