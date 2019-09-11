Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mammoth Energy Services Inc    TUSK

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES INC

(TUSK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between October 19, 2017 and June 5, 2019. Mammoth Energy Services operates as an oilfield service company.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Mammoth's misconduct, click here.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) Subsidiary's Contracts Are Being Investigated

According to the complaint, Mammoth failed to disclose that its subsidiary, Cobra Acquisitions LLC, had entered into two contracts totaling approximately $1.8 billion of services with Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority ("PREPA") to aid in Puerto Rico's rebuilding efforts. In May 2019, The Wall Street Journal revealed that the Department of Homeland Security was investigating FEMA then Deputy Regional Administrator, who was placed on administrative leave, over allegations that she steered work to Cobra. On this news, Mammoth's shares fell over 10% over the next three trading days. Then, in June 2019, The Wall Street Journal published another article reporting that the FBI had opened a related criminal inquiry into the origin of Cobra's contracts with PREPA. On this news, Mammoth's shares fell over 45% over the next two trading days to close at $6.11 per share on June 6, 2019. Then, on September 10, 2019, The New York Times announced that FEMA's former Deputy Regional Administrator, Cobra's former president, and a second FEMA employee who later worked for Cobra, had been arrested for conspiring to defraud the federal government in connection to the contracts with PREPA. Mammoth's stock has yet to recover and currently trades at around $3.50.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES IN
05:15pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors Mammoth Energy Services..
BU
09/10MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES : FEMA officials, contractor accused of hurricane relief..
AQ
08/05DEADLINE ALERT - MAMMOTH ENERGY SERV : August 6, 2019
PR
08/05MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
08/02MAMMOTH ENERGY 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALER : Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Lou..
BU
08/02FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Reminds Investors of August 6, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadlin..
BU
08/01MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, R..
AQ
08/01Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operational and F..
GL
07/25MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Timing of 2Q 2019 Earnings Release    
AQ
07/23FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in S..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 754 M
EBIT 2019 -42,4 M
Net income 2019 -19,9 M
Debt 2019 42,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,35x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,05x
EV / Sales2019 0,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 166 M
Chart MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
Mammoth Energy Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,31  $
Last Close Price 3,68  $
Spread / Highest target 172%
Spread / Average Target 71,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arty Straehla Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Thomas McCarthy Chairman
Mark Layton Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Arthur Lawrence Smith Independent Director
Paul K. Heerwagen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES INC-79.53%166
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED49.88%7 594
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP31.69%5 185
HELMERICH & PAYNE-12.97%4 614
TRANSOCEAN LTD-20.89%3 359
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-6.96%1 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group