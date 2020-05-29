Log in
Mammoth to Increase Amount of Recently Announced Private Placement

05/29/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - Mammoth Resources Corp. (TSXV: MTH), (the "Company", or "Mammoth") is pleased to announce that following investor enthusiasm for its recently announced private placement (refer to press release from earlier today), the Company is increasing the size of the private placement by $10,000 for a total of up to 4,035,715 shares issued at a price of $0.035 per share for total gross proceeds of $141,250.

This Private Placement is conducted in reliance upon British Columbia Instrument 45-534 (the "Instrument"), which permits an issuer to distribute securities to its existing shareholders, subject to the terms of the instrument. The Company has set May 27, 2020, as the record date for the purpose of determining existing shareholders of the Company who are entitled to purchase shares under the Private Placement. This exemption was not available to shareholders resident in Ontario or Newfoundland, or jurisdictions outside of Canada. The Company may combine the offering under the instrument with other available prospectus exemptions, including sales to accredited investors.

The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.1 wherein Temporary Relief of $0.05 Minimum Pricing Requirement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been utilized and is subject to TSX approval. Securities issued under this Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. The company may pay finders' fees of cash and/or securities on a portion of the Private Placement.

To find out more about Mammoth Resources and to sign up to receive future press releases, please visit the company's website at: www.mammothresources.ca., or contact Thomas Atkins, President and CEO at: 416 509-4326.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information: This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information including exploration plans for 2020 on the property. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Please refer to Company's website at the following link: http://www.mammothresources.ca/s/FAQ.asp to review the Company's complete forward looking statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56872


© Newsfilecorp 2020
