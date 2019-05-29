Man : Corporate Reorganisation - Reduction of Capital 0 05/29/2019 | 11:34am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Reduction of Capital Effective Man Group plc (company number: 127570) 29 May 2019 Corporate Reorganisation - Reduction of Capital Man Group plc (the Company) announces that the reduction of capital confirmed by the Jersey Registrar of Companies on 28 May 2019 has become effective. The entire amount standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account has been cancelled and the reserve arising as a result has been re-characterised as retained earnings. For further information: Fiona Smart Head of Investor Relations +44 20 7144 2030 fiona.smart@man.com Georgiana Brunner Director of Communications +44 20 7144 1000 media@man.com Michael Turner Finsbury +44 20 7251 3801 mangroupUK@finsbury.com This information is provided by RNS The company news service from the London Stock Exchange END Attachments Original document

