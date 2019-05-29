Man : Corporate Reorganisation - Reduction of Capital

Reduction of Capital Effective
Man Group plc (company number: 127570)
29 May 2019
Corporate Reorganisation - Reduction of Capital
Man Group plc (the Company) announces that the reduction of capital confirmed by the Jersey Registrar of Companies on 28 May 2019 has become effective. The entire amount standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account has been cancelled and the reserve arising as a result has been re-characterised as retained earnings.
