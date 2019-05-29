Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  MAN GROU    JE00BJ1DLW90_GB   JE00BJ1DLW90

MAN GROU

(JE00BJ1DLW90_GB)
  Report  
No quotes available
--   0.00%
11:34aMAN : Corporate Reorganisation - Reduction of Capital
PU
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Man : Corporate Reorganisation - Reduction of Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 11:34am EDT

Reduction of Capital Effective

Man Group plc (company number: 127570)

29 May 2019

Corporate Reorganisation - Reduction of Capital

Man Group plc (the Company) announces that the reduction of capital confirmed by the Jersey Registrar of Companies on 28 May 2019 has become effective. The entire amount standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account has been cancelled and the reserve arising as a result has been re-characterised as retained earnings.

For further information:

Fiona Smart

Head of Investor Relations

+44 20 7144 2030

fiona.smart@man.com

Georgiana Brunner

Director of Communications

+44 20 7144 1000

media@man.com

Michael Turner

Finsbury

+44 20 7251 3801

mangroupUK@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END

Disclaimer

MAN Group plc published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 15:33:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAN GROU
11:34aMAN : Corporate Reorganisation - Reduction of Capital
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 988 M
EBIT 2019 293 M
Net income 2019 187 M
Finance 2019 597 M
Yield 2019 4,95%
P/E ratio 2019 17,99
P/E ratio 2020 12,71
EV / Sales 2019 2,40x
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
Capitalization 2 971 M
Chart MAN GROU
Duration : Period :
MAN GROU Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,27 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Luke Ellis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Edward Hugh Sorrell President & Executive Director
Ian Paul Livingston Chairman
Geoff Galbraith Chief Operating Officer
Mark Daniel Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN GROU0.00%2 971
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP10.42%24 106
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.12.21%16 582
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN23.15%13 676
AMUNDI26.52%13 156
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC2.67%8 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About