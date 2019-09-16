Log in
Man Group Ltd

MAN GROUP LTD

(JE00BJ1DLW90_GB)
News 
Man : Ex-Deutsche Bank CEO Cryan to chair Man Group from January

09/16/2019 | 02:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cryan, CEO of Germany's Deutsche Bank is pictured in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - British hedge fund Man Group said on Monday that the former Deutsche Bank chief executive John Cryan has been appointed chairman and will start his new role in January 2020, replacing Ian Livingston.

Cryan is currently an independent non-executive director of Man Group, and his appointment comes less than a week after the company's president Jonathan Sorrell said he would stand down with immediate effect.

Livingston said in a statement that he was standing down due to new governance rules that limit board tenure of a company to nine years.

Man Group CEO Luke Ellis said the strategy of the firm remains unchanged. Cryan joined Deutsche Bank in July 2015 but was ousted from the CEO job less than three years later amid mounting questions about the future direction of the investment bank.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 090 M
EBIT 2019 355 M
Net income 2019 228 M
Finance 2019 175 M
Yield 2019 4,46%
P/E ratio 2019 14,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,70x
EV / Sales2020 2,50x
Capitalization 3 117 M
Chart MAN GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Man Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,30  $
Last Close Price 2,07  $
Spread / Highest target 64,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN GROUP LTD0.00%3 104
BLACKSTONE GROUP INC79.64%35 419
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC28.83%28 018
LEGAL & GENERAL10.69%18 902
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC0.84%15 065
AMUNDI34.97%13 910
