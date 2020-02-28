Log in
Man : full-year profits up as market gains offset net outflows

02/28/2020

British hedge fund manager Man Group posted a 2019 adjusted pretax profit of $386 million (£297 million) on Friday, up 54% as strong market performance outweighed net outflows.

Total assets were $117.7 billion at the end of 2019, up 8.4% from a year earlier on the positive investment performance.

The firm recorded net outflows of $1.3 billion against a year earlier, as customers cut back on equity allocations, but the company said it had seen net inflows in the fourth quarter and that the positive momentum had continued into 2020.

The firm cut its dividend for the year to 9.8 cents per share, down 17% from 2018 and in line with its dividend policy.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 057 M
EBIT 2019 335 M
Net income 2019 203 M
Finance 2019 242 M
Yield 2019 4,88%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,42x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
Capitalization 2 798 M
Chart MAN GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Man Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,24  $
Last Close Price 1,88  $
Spread / Highest target 70,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Luke Ellis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Cryan Chairman
Mark Daniel Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard David Antony Berliand Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Katherine Mary Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN GROUP LTD0.00%2 795
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.0.11%38 106
LEGAL & GENERAL-11.19%22 158
KKR & CO. INC.3.39%16 948
AMUNDI-4.51%15 281
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-11.43%11 434
