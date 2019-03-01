Log in
Man Group PLC

MAN GROUP PLC

(EMG)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/01 03:54:30 am
133.775 GBp   -3.17%
03:43aMAN : British hedge fund Man Group's performance fees plunge as assets slip in 2018
RE
02/28MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Ophir Energy plc
PU
02/26MAN GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
News 
Man : British hedge fund Man Group's performance fees plunge as assets slip in 2018

Man : British hedge fund Man Group's performance fees plunge as assets slip in 2018

03/01/2019 | 03:43am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group said on Friday that its assets under management fell 0.5 percent to $108.5 billion (82 billion pounds) last year on market weakness and currency losses, sending its performance fees plunging 81 percent.

Man Group added $10.8 billion in new client money during the year but was hit by investment losses of $7.7 billion and currency and other losses of $3.7 billion.

"2018 was a more difficult year for (the) asset management industry, characterised by periods of higher volatility which impacted performance across asset classes and investment styles," CEO Luke Ellis said in a statement.

Against this backdrop, the group's adjusted performance fee profit before tax dropped to $34 million, from $181 million in 2017.

Most of Man's strategies lost money in 2018, with many of the losses in its GLG discretionary trading and its computer-driven Numeric Alternatives stemming from double-digit falls in Europe and emerging markets-focused funds.

Man's computer-driven trading division AHL eked out modest gains of 2.9 percent and 0.7 percent in its Dimension and Alpha strategies respectively.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop and Susan Fenton)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 934 M
EBIT 2018 275 M
Net income 2018 181 M
Finance 2018 276 M
Yield 2018 6,35%
P/E ratio 2018 14,97
P/E ratio 2019 11,90
EV / Sales 2018 2,74x
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
Capitalization 2 835 M
Chart MAN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Man Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,27 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Luke Ellis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Edward Hugh Sorrell President & Executive Director
Ian Paul Livingston Chairman
Geoff Galbraith Chief Operating Officer
Mark Daniel Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN GROUP PLC3.87%2 835
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP8.78%23 683
LEGAL & GENERAL21.47%21 925
AMUNDI27.30%13 096
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-5.79%10 727
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-3.89%8 027
