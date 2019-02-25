Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Man Group PLC    EMG   GB00B83VD954

MAN GROUP PLC

(EMG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Man : GPM Hires Shamez Alibhai as Head of Community Housing and Establishes Community Housing Advisory Committee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 07:42am EST

25 February 2019

Man Global Private Markets (Man GPM), Man Group's private markets investment business, today confirms the appointment of Shamez Alibhai as Head of Community Housing and Portfolio Manager, based in London. Man GPM also announces today the members of its newly established Community Housing Advisory Committee.

In this newly created role, Shamez will oversee Man GPM's new Community Housing team and with the guidance of the Advisory Committee seek to deliver an investment strategy that achieves the dual objectives of providing both financial and social returns. He will also sit on Man Group's Responsible Investment Committee.

Working alongside UK councils and housing associations, the Community Housing team intends to deliver additional homes to help meet the need for 2.5 million more affordable homes over the next 15 years1. The investment strategy will seek to accelerate the provision of affordable homes in the UK across both rental and ownership tenures with a strong focus on creating sustainable communities. Specifically, the strategy will accommodate a range of housing tenures from social and affordable rent, to shared ownership, rent to buy, and market rent and sale.

Shamez joins Man GPM from Cheyne Capital where he spent 12 years and was a Partner and Portfolio Manager. Since 2014 he managed the firm's social property impact strategy and prior to that he established the firm's real estate debt platform. Shamez was previously at Credit Suisse and Barclays plc.

Man GPM's Community Housing Advisory Committee will consist of senior professionals with expertise across the UK residential and affordable housing markets. The members of the Advisory Committee are:

  • Dame Katharine (Kate) Barker - Kate was a Senior Adviser to Credit Suisse from 2010 to 2016 and a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee between 2001 and 2010. In 2004, Kate authored the influential Barker Review of Housing Supply and presented recommendations to the UK Government. Kate is currently a non-executive director of Taylor Wimpey plc and Man Group plc.
  • David Hutchison, OBE - David is the CEO of Social Finance, a not-for-profit organisation that partners with the Government, social sector and financial community to find new approaches to tackling social problems in the UK with a particular focus on solutions which are both sustainable and scalable. David is a thought leader in the impact investing world, led the development of social impact bonds, and is a member of the UK National Advisory Board on Impact Investing and the Social Metrics Commission.
  • David Sheridan - David is the former CEO of Keepmoat Group, a top 10 UK house-builder that focuses on creating new communities on brownfield sites in partnership with local authorities and housing associations. Prior to that, he was CEO of Apollo Property Services Group. David has significant experience and relationships across the housing market and a track record of working constructively with local councils and central government.
  • David Gannicott - David was most recently Group Business Development Director at Hyde Group, a large Housing Association with over 50,000 homes in London, where he transformed their development programme. He has a strong track record of success across the housing sector and has worked with both the public and private sector in furthering the delivery of new affordable homes.

Shamez Alibhai, Head of Community Housing, Man GPM, said:

'I am delighted to join Man GPM to develop a UK-focused Community Housing strategy as part of Man Group's growing responsible investment platform. The scale of the housing shortfall across the UK requires innovative solutions to enable all types of households to help meet their housing aspirations and needs. Man Group's resources and commitment to socially responsible investing provide a strong foundation for pursuing our goal of alleviating this problem.'

Katharine Barker, Non-executive Director, Man Group, and Advisory Committee member, said:

'The UK is experiencing a housing shortage and there is an opportunity to make use of private, long-term capital to create affordable housing that meets the needs of communities across the UK in a socially sustainable way. I and the rest of the Committee look forward to advising Shamez and the investment team as they progress with what we believe will be a successful example of public-private partnership and demonstrate the benefits of impact investing.'

Luke Ellis, CEO of Man Group, said:

'We are committed to helping our clients achieve positive financial and social outcomes with their capital and believe that affordable housing is an ideal strategy for this purpose. Shamez brings considerable expertise and prior experience of investing in affordable housing projects, and we are delighted that he has joined Man GPM. Our private markets business is a key diversifier for Man Group and we believe affordable housing is an attractive asset class for long-term investors.'

Man GPM is a specialist in residential real estate investments, managing approximately $2.3bn (as at 30 September 2018). Over the past six years, the business has delivered more than 4,000 houses for rent and provided financing to more than 13,000 homes.

To learn more about Man Group's commitment to responsible investment, visit www.man.com/responsible-investment.

Disclaimer

MAN Group plc published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 12:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAN GROUP PLC
07:42aMAN : GPM Hires Shamez Alibhai as Head of Community Housing and Establishes Comm..
PU
06:07aMAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Earthport plc
PU
02/20MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Ophir Energy plc
AQ
02/18MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Earthport plc
AQ
02/13MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Ophir Energy plc
PU
02/11Investment Group Calls on Indexes to Remove Makers of Controversial Weapons
DJ
02/11Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (Ctxs)
AQ
02/11Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)
AQ
02/11MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Earthport plc
PU
02/04MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Primary Health Properties plc
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 935 M
EBIT 2018 275 M
Net income 2018 181 M
Finance 2018 276 M
Yield 2018 6,43%
P/E ratio 2018 14,78
P/E ratio 2019 11,76
EV / Sales 2018 2,70x
EV / Sales 2019 2,29x
Capitalization 2 801 M
Chart MAN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Man Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,27 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Luke Ellis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Edward Hugh Sorrell President & Executive Director
Ian Paul Livingston Chairman
Geoff Galbraith Chief Operating Officer
Mark Daniel Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN GROUP PLC4.25%2 801
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP6.21%23 166
LEGAL & GENERAL17.71%21 149
AMUNDI20.71%12 739
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-7.52%10 584
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-8.24%7 673
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.