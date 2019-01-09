Log in
MAN GROUP PLC (EMG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/09 09:39:37 am
138.5 GBp   -1.95%
Man : Kuwait pension fund says files lawsuit against UK's Man Group

01/09/2019 | 09:11am EST

(Reuters) - Kuwait's Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) said on Wednesday it had filed a lawsuit against UK asset manager Man Group Plc and its subsidiaries.

The pension fund is seeking $156 million (£122.4 million) in compensation relating to secret contracts between Man Group and a former PIFSS executive between 1996 to 2013, it said in a statement.

The lawsuit was filed with the UK's Supreme Court, the fund said in the statement.

In a separate statement, Man Group said the subject matter of the PIFSS's allegations dated back "over 20 years".

"Based on the evidence we have seen to date, Man Group will dispute any claim and intends to vigorously and robustly defend any proceedings,” the company said.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Sinead Cruise; editing by Jason Neely and Ben Martin)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 961 M
EBIT 2018 288 M
Net income 2018 168 M
Finance 2018 454 M
Yield 2018 6,58%
P/E ratio 2018 14,85
P/E ratio 2019 10,46
EV / Sales 2018 2,45x
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
Capitalization 2 806 M
Chart MAN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Man Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,49 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Luke Ellis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Edward Hugh Sorrell President & Executive Director
Ian Paul Livingston Chairman
Geoff Galbraith Chief Operating Officer
Mark Daniel Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN GROUP PLC6.20%2 806
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP0.00%22 104
LEGAL & GENERAL3.46%18 147
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN3.08%11 516
AMUNDI5.05%10 877
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC2.41%8 463
