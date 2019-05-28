Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Man Group PLC    EMG   GB00B83VD954

MAN GROUP PLC

(EMG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/28 03:29:55 am
149 GBp   -0.17%
08:39aMAN : Scheme Effective and Admission
PU
05/24MAN : Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement
PU
05/21MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank plc
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Man : Scheme Effective and Admission

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 08:39am BST

SCHEME EFFECTIVE AND ADMISSION

Man Group plc (UK) (company number 08172396) /

Man Group plc (Jersey) (company number 127570)

28 May 2019

Corporate Reorganisation - Scheme Effective Date, De-Listing of Man ordinary shares and Listing of New Man ordinary shares

Man Group plc (registered in England and Wales under company number 08172396) (Man) and Man Group plc (registered in Jersey under company number 127570) (NewMan) announce that the Court Order relating to the Scheme and the related Man Statement of Capital have now been delivered to the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales. Accordingly, the Scheme has become effective today and New Man is now the holding company of the Group.

Under the Scheme, Man Shareholders (who were on the register at the Scheme Record Time) received one New Man Ordinary Share for each Man Ordinary Share held at the Scheme Record Time. Therefore, as at the date of this announcement, the total issued ordinary share capital of New Man is 1,541,794,770 ordinary shares of 33/7 US cents each.

New Man also confirms that the listing of the Man Ordinary Shares on the Official List was cancelled and the Man Ordinary Shares ceased to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities with effect from 8.00 a.m. today.

The New Man Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of 33/7 US cents each, have been admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities at 8.00 a.m. today.

New Man Ordinary Shares held in uncertificated form were credited to the relevant CREST accounts on or prior to 8.00 a.m. today. Share certificates in respect of New Man Ordinary Shares held in certificated form are expected to be despatched to shareholders by 11 June 2019.

The new ISIN number for the New Man Ordinary Shares is JE00BJ1DLW90.New Man will have the same ticker symbol as Man, which will therefore remain as EMG.

Further to the announcement on 10 May 2019, New Man confirms that it has entered an irrevocable, non-discretionary arrangement with J.P. Morgan Securities plc (JPMS plc) in order to enable the buy-back programme that was commenced by Man with JPMS plc in October 2018 to be completed. There is c. US$26.5 million outstanding under the share buy-back programme.

It is expected that the re-registration as a private limited company and change of name of Man from Man Group plc to Man Group Limited will take effect later today.

Capitalised terms used but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Prospectus published by New Man on 15 April 2019.

For further information:

Fiona Smart

Head of Investor Relations

+44 20 7144 2030

fiona.smart@man.com

Georgiana Brunner

Director of Communications

+44 20 7144 1000

media@man.com

Michael Turner

Finsbury

+44 20 7251 3801

mangroupUK@finsbury.com

Disclaimer

MAN Group plc published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 07:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAN GROUP PLC
08:39aMAN : Scheme Effective and Admission
PU
05/24MAN : Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement
PU
05/21MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank plc
AQ
05/21MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Green REIT plc
AQ
05/17MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Independent News & Media plc
AQ
05/10MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Green REIT plc
AQ
05/03MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank plc
PU
05/01MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank plc
PU
04/29MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Green REIT plc
PU
04/29MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank plc
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 993 M
EBIT 2019 295 M
Net income 2019 187 M
Finance 2019 597 M
Yield 2019 5,05%
P/E ratio 2019 17,70
P/E ratio 2020 12,51
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
Capitalization 2 925 M
Chart MAN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Man Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,25 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Luke Ellis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Edward Hugh Sorrell President & Executive Director
Ian Paul Livingston Chairman
Geoff Galbraith Chief Operating Officer
Mark Daniel Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN GROUP PLC12.22%2 925
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP12.38%24 534
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.12.21%16 892
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN23.63%13 782
AMUNDI24.89%13 500
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC2.71%8 168
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About