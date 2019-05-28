Man : Scheme Effective and Admission

SCHEME EFFECTIVE AND ADMISSION

Man Group plc (UK) (company number 08172396) /

Man Group plc (Jersey) (company number 127570)

28 May 2019

Corporate Reorganisation - Scheme Effective Date, De-Listing of Man ordinary shares and Listing of New Man ordinary shares

Man Group plc (registered in England and Wales under company number 08172396) (Man) and Man Group plc (registered in Jersey under company number 127570) (NewMan) announce that the Court Order relating to the Scheme and the related Man Statement of Capital have now been delivered to the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales. Accordingly, the Scheme has become effective today and New Man is now the holding company of the Group.

Under the Scheme, Man Shareholders (who were on the register at the Scheme Record Time) received one New Man Ordinary Share for each Man Ordinary Share held at the Scheme Record Time. Therefore, as at the date of this announcement, the total issued ordinary share capital of New Man is 1,541,794,770 ordinary shares of 33/ 7 US cents each.

New Man also confirms that the listing of the Man Ordinary Shares on the Official List was cancelled and the Man Ordinary Shares ceased to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities with effect from 8.00 a.m. today.

The New Man Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of 33/ 7 US cents each, have been admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities at 8.00 a.m. today.

New Man Ordinary Shares held in uncertificated form were credited to the relevant CREST accounts on or prior to 8.00 a.m. today. Share certificates in respect of New Man Ordinary Shares held in certificated form are expected to be despatched to shareholders by 11 June 2019.

The new ISIN number for the New Man Ordinary Shares is JE00BJ1DLW90.New Man will have the same ticker symbol as Man, which will therefore remain as EMG.

Further to the announcement on 10 May 2019, New Man confirms that it has entered an irrevocable, non-discretionary arrangement with J.P. Morgan Securities plc (JPMS plc) in order to enable the buy-back programme that was commenced by Man with JPMS plc in October 2018 to be completed. There is c. US$26.5 million outstanding under the share buy-back programme.

It is expected that the re-registration as a private limited company and change of name of Man from Man Group plc to Man Group Limited will take effect later today.

Capitalised terms used but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Prospectus published by New Man on 15 April 2019.

