Man Group PLC    EMG   GB00B83VD954

MAN GROUP PLC (EMG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 12/24 09:34:22 am
131.975 GBp   -0.40%
Man : Update on implementation of buyback programme

12/24/2018 | 08:16am CET

Update on implementation of share buy-back programme announced on 22 October 2018

On 21 December 2018, Man Group plc (the 'Company') agreed with J. P. Morgan Securities plc ('JPMS plc') to extend its original irrevocable, non-discretionary arrangement with JPMS plc (announced to the market on 22 October 2018) to repurchase, on its behalf, ordinary shares in the Company so that the maximum consideration is increased from $50 million to $100 million. The Company also agreed with JPMS plc to extend the existing engagement period such that it continues up to and including 9 May 2019, being the day prior to the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting. No other terms of the original irrevocable, non-discretionary arrangement have been amended.

The purpose of the repurchase is to reduce the share capital of the Company (any shares repurchased for this purpose will be cancelled) and to enable the Company to meet obligations arising from employee share option programmes, or other allocations of shares to employees of the Company or to members of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies of the Company or an associate of the Company (any shares repurchased for this purpose will be held in treasury). The number of shares acquired to date under the original agreement is 20.7 million and the remaining number of shares to be acquired under the extended arrangement is estimated to be around 37.4 million* based on the prevailing share price and Sterling to US Dollar exchange rate as at the date immediately prior to this announcement.

Any repurchase of shares will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares and Chapter 12 of the UKLA Listing Rules and will be discontinued in the event the Company ceases to have the necessary general authority to repurchase ordinary shares.

Enquiries

Fiona Smart

Head of Investor Relations

+44 20 7144 2030

fiona.smart@man.com

* In no circumstances will the programme equal or exceed 10% of the number of Man Group ordinary shares in issue as at 28 February 2018.

Disclaimer

MAN Group plc published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 07:14:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 971 M
EBIT 2018 292 M
Net income 2018 168 M
Finance 2018 454 M
Yield 2018 7,07%
P/E ratio 2018 13,18
P/E ratio 2019 9,31
EV / Sales 2018 2,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
Capitalization 2 605 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Luke Ellis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Edward Hugh Sorrell President & Executive Director
Ian Paul Livingston Chairman
Geoff Galbraith Chief Operating Officer
Mark Daniel Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN GROUP PLC-35.93%2 613
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP-17.30%20 884
LEGAL & GENERAL-17.01%17 074
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN1.19%10 924
AMUNDI-34.14%10 668
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-41.49%8 174
