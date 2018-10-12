Log in
Man Group PLC    EMG   GB00B83VD954

MAN GROUP PLC (EMG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/12 09:53:07 am
152.625 GBp   +4.93%
09:18aMAN : third-quarter assets up 0.4 percent on inflows
RE
08:18aMAN : Trading statement for the quarter ended 30 September 2018
PU
08:18aMAN : Trading Statement
PU
Man : third-quarter assets up 0.4 percent on inflows

10/12/2018 | 09:18am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Man Group, the world's largest listed hedge fund, said on Friday that funds under management rose 0.4 percent in the third quarter, helped by investment gains and net inflows.

Total assets under management hit $114.1 billion (£86.2 billion) at the end of September, up from $113.7 billion at the end of the prior quarter, Man said in a trading statement.

Man saw overall net inflows of $400 million, with strong inflows into its computer-driven equity strategies, although positive investment performance of $900 million was offset by negative currency and other market moves, it said.

The net inflows follow a mixed quarter for asset managers as investor sentiment took a knock from rising concerns about global growth amid political and trade tensions in countries including Italy.

Man also announced a proposal to incorporate a new group holding company in Jersey to simplify its regulatory oversight, which will be subject to shareholder approvals.

The hedge fund expects to reap net proceeds of around $130 million from the sale of its management fee only profit interest in Nephila Holdings, which is set to be acquired by Markel Corporation.

(Editing by Simon Jessop)

By Maiya Keidan

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 012 M
EBIT 2018 323 M
Net income 2018 189 M
Finance 2018 454 M
Yield 2018 6,37%
P/E ratio 2018 12,18
P/E ratio 2019 10,17
EV / Sales 2018 2,55x
EV / Sales 2019 2,07x
Capitalization 3 032 M
Chart MAN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Man Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,79 $
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Luke Ellis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Edward Hugh Sorrell President & Executive Director
Ian Paul Livingston Chairman
Geoff Galbraith Chief Operating Officer
Mark Daniel Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN GROUP PLC-29.67%3 032
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP-6.12%26 262
KKR & CO INC15.15%21 600
LEGAL & GENERAL-10.03%20 057
AMUNDI-15.27%14 393
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN2.69%12 218
