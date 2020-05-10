DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAN SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

MAN SE: Postponement of the annual general meeting



10-May-2020 / 20:42 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 10 May 2020 - The Executive Board of MAN SE today decided to postpone the annual general meeting of the company which was scheduled for 30 June 2020. Due to the postponement of the annual general meeting, on 30 June 2020 also no shareholders resolution on the merger-related squeeze-out which was announced by way of ad-hoc-announcement on 28 Febuary 2020 will be passed. A new date for the annual general meeting has not been set and will be published in due time.



Contact:

Dr. Martin Gstaltmeyr

General Counsel

T +49 175 579 2043

martin.gstaltmeyr@man.eu



MAN SE

Dachauer Str. 641

80995 Munich, Deutschland

www.corporate.man.eu





