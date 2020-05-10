Log in
MAN SE: Postponement of the annual general meeting

05/10/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAN SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
MAN SE: Postponement of the annual general meeting

10-May-2020 / 20:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MAN SE: Postponement of the annual general meeting
 
Munich, 10 May 2020 - The Executive Board of MAN SE today decided to postpone the annual general meeting of the company which was scheduled for 30 June 2020. Due to the postponement of the annual general meeting, on 30 June 2020 also no shareholders resolution on the merger-related squeeze-out which was announced by way of ad-hoc-announcement on 28 Febuary 2020 will be passed. A new date for the annual general meeting has not been set and will be published in due time. 
 
Contact:
Dr. Martin Gstaltmeyr
General Counsel
T +49 175 579 2043
martin.gstaltmeyr@man.eu

MAN SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 Munich, Deutschland
www.corporate.man.eu

 

10-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAN SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98-334
Fax: +49 (0)89 360 98-572
E-mail: investor.relations@man.eu
Internet: www.corporate.man.eu
ISIN: DE0005937007, DE0005937031
WKN: 593700, 593703
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1040477

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1040477  10-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1040477&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
