DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAN SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MAN SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
29.01.2019 / 12:27
MAN SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019
German: https://www.corporate.man.eu/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/berichte/Berichte.jsp
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2019
German: https://www.corporate.man.eu/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/berichte/Berichte.jsp
English: https://www.corporate.man.eu/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/reports/Reports.jsp
