Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MAN SE    MAN   DE0005937007

MAN SE (MAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MAN SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 06:30am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAN SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MAN SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.01.2019 / 12:27
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MAN SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019 German: https://www.corporate.man.eu/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/berichte/Berichte.jsp

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2019 German: https://www.corporate.man.eu/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/berichte/Berichte.jsp English: https://www.corporate.man.eu/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/reports/Reports.jsp


29.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAN SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.corporate.man.eu

 
End of News DGAP News Service

770473  29.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=770473&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAN SE
06:30aMAN SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accord..
EQ
2018Volkswagen subsidiary TRATON refines portfolio; Volkswagen AG acquires MAN En..
AQ
2018MAN : EU lawmakers back at least 35 percent CO2 cut from trucks by 2030
RE
2018VW looks at converting its Emden plant to build electric cars - Handelsblatt
RE
2018VW may sideline Audi, link with rivals in new 10-year plan
RE
2018MAN SE : Power Engineering Business of MAN SE to be sold to a subsidiary of Volk..
AQ
2018VOLKSWAGEN HAS HELD KICK-OFF MEETING : sources
RE
2018Volkswagen deals ready truck business Traton for stock market listing
RE
2018MAN : Power Engineering Business Of MAN SE To Be Sold To A Subsidiary Of Volkswa..
DJ
2018MAN SE : Power Engineering Business of MAN SE to be sold to a subsidiary of Volk..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 15 242 M
EBIT 2018 570 M
Net income 2018 522 M
Debt 2018 3 098 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,42
P/E ratio 2019 26,78
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 13 270 M
Chart MAN SE
Duration : Period :
MAN SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 86,1 €
Spread / Average Target -4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Gerhard Drees Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Hermann Renschler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan-Henrik Lafrentz Chief Financial Officer
Erich Schwarz Member-Supervisory Board
Angelika Pohlenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN SE0.11%15 178
VOLVO7.37%29 271
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED8.97%4 456
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%3 793
JUNGHEINRICH AG17.78%1 474
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO LTD--.--%1 213
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.