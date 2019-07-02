Log in
MAN SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/02/2019 | 08:30am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAN SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MAN SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.07.2019 / 14:26
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MAN SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 30, 2019 German: https://www.corporate.man.eu/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte_-finanzkennzahlen-und-praesentationen/berichte/Berichte.jsp English: https://www.corporate.man.eu/en/investor-relations/financial-reports_-financial-key-figures-and-presentations/reports/Reports.jsp


02.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAN SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.corporate.man.eu

 
End of News DGAP News Service

834865  02.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=834865&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
