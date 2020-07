By Mauro Orru



MAN Truck & Bus SE said late Tuesday that it has named Andreas Tostmann as chairman of the executive board.

The company, part of Volkswagen AG's subsidiary Traton SE, said Mr. Tostmann would succeed Joachim Drees as he leaves the board on July 15.

The company also selected Martin Rabe to replace Carsten Intra as executive board member for human resources and human resources director.

