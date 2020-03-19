MAN Truck & Bus Stops Production

By Jessica Sier



MAN Truck & Bus is suspending production at its Munich site in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Thursday.

The company, owned by Traton SE, is also cutting back production at its non-German plants.

Earlier this week, the truck maker said it would implement short-time work for German employees as of March 23, a plan that allows workers' hours to be reduced while pay is partially covered by the government.

"MAN is making every effort to reduce work at the sales and service locations worldwide and maintain supply chains," said the company in a statement.

Write to Jessica Sier at jessica.sier@wsj.com