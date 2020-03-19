Log in
MAN SE

MAN SE

(MAN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/19 08:20:49 am
41.97 EUR   +0.55%
08:12aMAN Truck & Bus Stops Production
DJ
03/17Volkswagen suspends production as coronavirus hits sales
RE
03/17Volkswagen suspends production as coronavirus hits sales
RE
MAN Truck & Bus Stops Production

03/19/2020 | 08:12am EDT

By Jessica Sier

MAN Truck & Bus is suspending production at its Munich site in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Thursday.

The company, owned by Traton SE, is also cutting back production at its non-German plants.

Earlier this week, the truck maker said it would implement short-time work for German employees as of March 23, a plan that allows workers' hours to be reduced while pay is partially covered by the government.

"MAN is making every effort to reduce work at the sales and service locations worldwide and maintain supply chains," said the company in a statement.

Write to Jessica Sier at jessica.sier@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAN SE 0.53% 41.96 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
TRATON SE 3.44% 11.666 Delayed Quote.-52.84%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -4.67% 82.97 Delayed Quote.-50.52%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 15 516 M
EBIT 2019 908 M
Net income 2019 509 M
Debt 2019 1 475 M
Yield 2019 7,36%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 6 138 M
Chart MAN SE
Duration : Period :
MAN SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 82,00  €
Last Close Price 41,74  €
Spread / Highest target 96,5%
Spread / Average Target 96,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 96,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Gerhard Drees Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Hermann Renschler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Schenk Head-Finance
Erich Schwarz Member-Supervisory Board
Angelika Pohlenz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN SE-3.38%6 651
VOLVO-37.88%19 352
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-3.47%5 559
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-2.76%4 265
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-51.16%1 160
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.-6.89%952
