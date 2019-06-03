MAN : Volkswagen seeks dual listing for minority stake in Traton trucks unit

The carmaker last month revived the plans to list Traton, as part of a broader overhaul of the 12-brand car and trucks manufacturer.

The IPO is anticipated to consist of existing shares held by Volkswagen, with no plans to raise additional equity capital for Traton, the carmaker said.

Volkswagen (VW) has appointed Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan as joint global coordinators for the listing, while BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, SEB and Unicredit are joint bookrunners.

Commerzbank, HSBC, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and Société Générale have been appointed as co-lead managers, it added.

Last month, sources told Reuters that VW would begin official preparations for a stock market listing for Traton in the first week of June.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)