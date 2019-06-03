Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MAN SE    MAN   DE0005937007

MAN SE

(MAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MAN : Volkswagen seeks dual listing for minority stake in Traton trucks unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 02:48pm EDT
Visitors stand at booth of VW's truck unit Traton Group in Hanover

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Monday it would seek a dual listing of a minority stake in its Traton trucks unit on the Frankfurt and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges, with an initial public offering (IPO) planned for completion before the summer break.

The carmaker last month revived the plans to list Traton, as part of a broader overhaul of the 12-brand car and trucks manufacturer.

The IPO is anticipated to consist of existing shares held by Volkswagen, with no plans to raise additional equity capital for Traton, the carmaker said.

Volkswagen (VW) has appointed Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan as joint global coordinators for the listing, while BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, SEB and Unicredit are joint bookrunners.

Commerzbank, HSBC, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and Société Générale have been appointed as co-lead managers, it added.

Last month, sources told Reuters that VW would begin official preparations for a stock market listing for Traton in the first week of June.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAN SE -0.99% 65.15 Delayed Quote.-27.01%
VOLKSWAGEN 0.40% 140.06 Delayed Quote.0.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAN SE
02:48pMAN : Volkswagen seeks dual listing for minority stake in Traton trucks unit
RE
05/23MAN SE : Dividend paid as defence against bid
FA
05/14Volkswagen wins worker backing for restructuring with $1.1 billion battery pl..
RE
05/14MAN : Truck & Bus Cut CO2 Emissions by 29% Over a Decade
DJ
05/13Volkswagen resumes preparations for truck unit IPO
RE
05/06Volkswagen sounds out buyers for MAN Energy Solutions -sources
RE
04/09MAN : will be presenting vehicles and driver assistance systems as complete solu..
AQ
03/20MAN : Truck & Bus is now a European stock corporation; Change entered in the com..
AQ
03/20MAN : posts a significant increase in sales revenue
PU
03/12MAN : Volkswagen CEO expects software to make up 90 percent of auto industry inn..
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Chart MAN SE
Duration : Period :
MAN SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Gerhard Drees Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Hermann Renschler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan-Henrik Lafrentz Chief Financial Officer
Erich Schwarz Member-Supervisory Board
Angelika Pohlenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN SE-27.01%10 807
VOLVO14.49%29 827
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED28.10%5 227
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%4 857
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO LTD--.--%1 891
JUNGHEINRICH AG10.60%1 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About