MAN : Volkswagen warns of headwinds, to redouble efforts to meet targets

"The headwinds in key markets are expected to strengthen further in 2019," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement accompanying earnings.

Volkswagen reiterated it wanted to achieve an operating return on sales of between 6.5 - 7.5 percent for the passenger cars division.

Volkswagen's 2018 operating profit came in at 13.92 billion euros (12.13 billion pounds), only 0.7 percent higher than the prior year and below 14.53 billion euros forecast in a poll.

