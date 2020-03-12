Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MAN SE    MAN   DE0005937007

MAN SE

(MAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MAN to Cut Up to 6,000 Jobs as Part of Restructuring -Handelsblatt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 07:11am EDT

--Volkswagen subsidiary MAN will cut up to 6,000 jobs as part of its restructuring plan, reports German business newspaper Handelsblatt, citing company sources.

--The jobs will come mainly from the administration and development departments at the truck manufacturer, Handelsblatt said.

--MAN declined to comment on the number of cuts to Dow Jones Newswires but had announced potential job cuts and a restructuring program earlier this week.

Full story: https://bit.ly/39M8sLR

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAN SE -0.74% 45.46 Delayed Quote.6.02%
TRATON SE -7.00% 15.438 Delayed Quote.-30.59%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -7.98% 121.92 Delayed Quote.-24.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAN SE
07:11aMAN to Cut Up to 6,000 Jobs as Part of Restructuring -Handelsblatt
DJ
03/04MAN SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accord..
EQ
03/02TRATON seeking to execute a squeeze-out of the non-controlling shareholders o..
AQ
02/28MAN SE : TRATON SE intends to implement a merger squeeze-out of the minority sha..
EQ
02/07German court rejects damages claims against major truckmakers
RE
01/20MAN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
01/16VW CEO says carmaker faces same fate as Nokia without urgent reforms
RE
01/09Volkswagen's 2019 vehicle deliveries slightly above 2018
RE
01/09Volkswagen's 2019 vehicle deliveries slightly above 2018
RE
2019MAN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 15 516 M
EBIT 2019 908 M
Net income 2019 509 M
Debt 2019 1 475 M
Yield 2019 6,70%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 6 735 M
Chart MAN SE
Duration : Period :
MAN SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 82,00  €
Last Close Price 45,80  €
Spread / Highest target 79,0%
Spread / Average Target 79,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 79,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Gerhard Drees Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Hermann Renschler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Schenk Head-Finance
Erich Schwarz Member-Supervisory Board
Angelika Pohlenz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN SE6.02%7 590
VOLVO-17.46%27 664
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-4.01%5 934
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED0.42%5 131
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-26.33%1 821
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.-2.36%1 011
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group