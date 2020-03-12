MAN to Cut Up to 6,000 Jobs as Part of Restructuring -Handelsblatt

--Volkswagen subsidiary MAN will cut up to 6,000 jobs as part of its restructuring plan, reports German business newspaper Handelsblatt, citing company sources.

--The jobs will come mainly from the administration and development departments at the truck manufacturer, Handelsblatt said.

--MAN declined to comment on the number of cuts to Dow Jones Newswires but had announced potential job cuts and a restructuring program earlier this week.

Full story: https://bit.ly/39M8sLR

