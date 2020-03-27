Log in
MAN SE

MAN SE

(MAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/27 06:28:42 am
40.6 EUR   +0.20%
06:18aVOLKSWAGEN BURNING THROUGH $2.2 BILLION A WEEK AS CORONAVIRUS HALTS PRODUCTION : Ceo
RE
03/24MAN : publishes its 2019 Annual Report
AQ
03/24MAN SE : Impact of COVID-19 on results 2020 expected
EQ
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production: CEO

03/27/2020 | 06:18am EDT
Employees leave the Volkswagen plant after VW starts shutting down production in Europe amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wolfsburg

Volkswagen may have to cut jobs if the coronavirus pandemic is not brought under control as the carmaker is still spending about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) a week, Chief Executive Herbert Diess told German TV channel ZDF.

Diess told the Markus Lanz talkshow that the German company, which employs 671,000 people worldwide, was not making any sales outside China and was looking for ways to resume production elsewhere that wouldn't endanger its staff.

"We need to rethink production. The discipline which we had in China we do not yet have at our German locations," he said.

"Only if we, like China, Korea or other Asian states, get the problem under control then we have a chance to come through the crisis without job losses. It requires a very sharp intervention," Diess said.

Demand in China is picking up again but production is only at half the level prior to the crisis, he said.

Volkswagen, the world's biggest automaker by vehicle sales, has 124 factories around the world of which 72 are in Europe, with 28 in Germany alone. It suspended production in Europe earlier this month because of the pandemic.

Volkswagen was working on ways to resume manufacturing with workers maintaining safe distances from one another, including by stepping up hygiene and disinfecting, Diess said.

"We are not making sales or revenues outside of China," Diess, adding that Volkswagen still had to cover a high level of fixed costs of "around 2 billion euros a week", he told ZDF late on Thursday.

The carmaker, which owns the Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Seat and Skoda brands, sold 10.96 vehicles last year. It also makes Ducati motorbikes as well as MAN and Scania trucks.

PRESSURE ON REFINANCING

VW's Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter called on the European Central Bank (ECB) to accelerate purchases of short-term debt, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

He said the ECB should send "clear signals" and purchase the short-term debt, which often matures in as little as six or nine months, "as soon as possible". (https://bit.ly/2JlawiC)

The ECB said last week it would prop up markets, including through the purchase of commercial paper, as part of a 750 billion euro plan to boost asset purchases to contain the financial fallout from coronavirus. 

It remains unclear whether the ECB has started buying commercial paper. VW is one of Europe's most regular corporate issuers of commercial paper. 

"There's a lot of pressure on the incoming money flow," said Witter. "We have different diversified funding sources available but not all of them are as liquid as they were."

VW has the capacity to issue up to 15 billon euros of commercial paper under its main funding programme, with another 5 billion euros earmarked for short-term debt in Belgium.

Its ringfenced financial services division has a separate commercial paper programme with a 2.5 billion euro limit.

Witter said Volkswagen, which has yet to tap bank credit lines worth in excess of 20 billion euros, considered those facilities only as a back-up for when capital markets are shut.

In a separate interview with German paper Boersen-Zeitung, Witter said Volkswagen did not see the need to tap state aid to weather the crisis.

Passenger car sales were down 40% in March, Witter told the newspaper, adding that the company was reviewing whether its annual general meeting could take place on May 7.

For now, Volkswagen is sticking to its forecast of paying a dividend but it was looking closely at all investment and spending needs, Witter told Boersen-Zeitung.

A VW spokesman confirmed the remarks made to the papers.

($1 = 0.9085 euros)

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and David Clarke)

Stocks treated in this article : MAN SE, AUDI AG, Volkswagen AG
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -2.42% 968 Delayed Quote.24.00%
MAN SE -0.05% 40.5 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -3.68% 109.5 Delayed Quote.-35.49%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 15 516 M
EBIT 2019 908 M
Net income 2019 509 M
Debt 2019 1 475 M
Yield 2019 7,58%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 5 958 M
Chart MAN SE
Duration : Period :
MAN SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 82,00  €
Last Close Price 40,52  €
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 102%
Spread / Lowest Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Gerhard Drees Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Hermann Renschler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Schenk Head-Finance
Erich Schwarz Member-Supervisory Board
Angelika Pohlenz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN SE-6.20%6 567
VOLVO-30.24%24 106
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.0.39%5 615
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED5.68%4 558
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-35.95%1 548
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.-5.65%952
