Man Wah : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement on Notice of Annual General Meeting, Circular and Proxy Form

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

敏 華 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01999)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

ON

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING,

CIRCULAR AND PROXY FORM

Reference is made to (i) the circular of the Company (the "Circular") and the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM Notice") issued by Man Wah Holdings Limited (the "Company") regarding, among others, the proposals for general mandates to issue and repurchase shares, reelection of retiring directors, proposed amendment to the bye-laws and AGM Notice dated 3 June 2019; and (ii) the proxy form (the "Initial Proxy Form") published by the Company on 3 June 2019 for the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 5 July 2019 (the "AGM").

The Company would like to clarify that due to inadvertent typographical errors on pages 6 and 7 of the English version of the Circular and page 19 of the English version of the AGM Notice, the resolution no. 5 in the English version of AGM Notice should read as follows (with the change underlined for easy reference):

"5 To approve the re-election of Mr. Ong ChorWei as an independent non-executive director of the Company and the terms of his appointment (including remuneration), details of which are set out in the Circular."

The corresponding resolution in the Initial Proxy Form is accurate. Save for the aforesaid, all other information in the AGM Notice and the Circular (in both languages) remained unchanged.

The Company also would like to clarify an inadvertent typographical error appeared in the heading in the Initial Proxy Form. The revised heading of the Chinese version of Initial Proxy Form is set forth as follows (with the change underlined for easy reference):

"於二零一九年七月五日（星期五）下午五時正假座香港夏愨道18號海富中心一期24樓召開股 東週年大會（或其任何續會）股東適用之代表委任表格"

1