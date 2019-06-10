Man Wah : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement on Notice of Annual General Meeting, Circular and Proxy Form

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
敏 華 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01999)
CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT
ON
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING,
CIRCULAR AND PROXY FORM
Reference is made to (i) the circular of the Company (the "Circular") and the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM Notice") issued by Man Wah Holdings Limited (the "Company") regarding, among others, the proposals for general mandates to issue and repurchase shares, reelection of retiring directors, proposed amendment to the bye-laws and AGM Notice dated 3 June 2019; and (ii) the proxy form (the "Initial Proxy Form") published by the Company on 3 June 2019 for the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 5 July 2019 (the "AGM").
The Company would like to clarify that due to inadvertent typographical errors on pages 6 and 7 of the English version of the Circular and page 19 of the English version of the AGM Notice, the resolution no. 5 in the English version of AGM Notice should read as follows (with the change underlined for easy reference):
"5 To approve the re-election of Mr. Ong ChorWei as an independent non-executive director of the Company and the terms of his appointment (including remuneration), details of which are set out in the Circular."
The corresponding resolution in the Initial Proxy Form is accurate. Save for the aforesaid, all other information in the AGM Notice and the Circular (in both languages) remained unchanged.
The Company also would like to clarify an inadvertent typographical error appeared in the heading in the Initial Proxy Form. The revised heading of the Chinese version of Initial Proxy Form is set forth as follows (with the change underlined for easy reference):
"於二零一九年七月五日（星期五）下午五時正假座香港夏愨道18號海富中心一期24樓召開股 東週年大會（或其任何續會）股東適用之代表委任表格"
The revised heading of the English version of the Initial Proxy Form is set forth as follows (with the change underlined for easy reference):
"Form of proxy for use by shareholders at the annual general meeting to be convened at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 5July 2019 at 24/F, Admiralty Center 1, 18 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong (or any adjournment thereof)"
The date of AGM set out in both Chinese and English versions of the AGM Notice and the Circular are correct and remain unchanged.
A revised proxy form (in both languages) (the "Revised Proxy Form") will be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company and be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable. The AGM remains to be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 5 July 2019 at 24/F, Admiralty Center 1, 18 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong.
Shareholders should pay attention to the following that:
If Shareholders have not yet lodged the Initial Proxy Form with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), located at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, Shareholders are requested to lodge the Revised Proxy Form if they wish to appoint proxies to attend the AGM on their behalves. In this case, the Initial Proxy Form should not be lodged with the Share Registrar.
If Shareholders have already lodged the Initial Proxy Form with the Share Registrar, please note that: (i) if no Revised Proxy Form is lodged with the Share Registrar not less than forty- eight hours before the time for holding the AGM (the "Closing Time"), the Initial Proxy Form will be treated as a valid proxy form lodged by such Shareholders if correctly completed. The proxy so appointed by such Shareholders shall be required to vote in such manner as he/ she may be directed under the Initial Proxy Form; or (ii) if the Revised Proxy Form is lodged with the Share Registrar before the Closing Time, the Revised Proxy Form will revoke and supersede the Initial Proxy Form previously lodged by such Shareholders. The Revised Proxy Form will be treated as a valid proxy form lodged by Shareholders if correctly completed; or
if the Revised Proxy Form is lodged with the Share Registrar after the Closing Time, the Revised Proxy Form will be deemed invalid. The Initial Proxy Form will be treated as a valid proxy form lodged by such Shareholders if correctly completed. The proxy so appointed by such Shareholders shall be required to vote in such manner as he/she may be directed under the Initial Proxy Form. Accordingly, the Shareholders are advised not to lodge the Revised Proxy Form after the Closing Time. If the Shareholders wish to vote at the AGM, they will have to attend in person and vote at the AGM themselves.
By the order of the Board
Man Wah Holdings Limited
Tsang Hoi Lam
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 10 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Man Li, Ms. Hui Wai Hing, Mr. Alan Marnie, Mr. Dai Quanfa, Ms. Wong Ying Ying, and Mr. Tsang Hoi Lam; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chau Shing Yim, David, Mr. Ong Chor Wei, Mr. Kan Chung Nin, Tony and Mr. Ding Yuan.
