Man Wah : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 5 July 2019

Details of the poll results in respect of all of the proposed resolutions at the AGM are as follows: No. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS No. of votes (%) Total number FOR AGAINST of votes 1 To receive, consider and adopt the reports 2,778,256,090 0 2,778,256,090 of the Directors and the auditors and the 100.000% 0.000% 100.000% audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019. 2 To declare a final dividend of HK6 cents 2,778,373,042 0 2,778,373,042 per share for the year ended 31 March 100.000% 0.000% 100.000% 2019. 3 To approve the re-election of Mr. Alan 2,775,623,090 2,675,072 2,778,298,162 Marnie as an executive Director and 99.904% 0.096% 100.000% the terms of his appointment (including remuneration). 4 To approve the re-election of Mr. Dai 2,775,623,090 2,675,072 2,778,298,162 Quanfa as an executive Director and 99.904% 0.096% 100.000% the terms of his appointment (including remuneration). 5 To approve the re-election of Mr. Ong 2,617,189,467 136,177,095 2,753,366,562 Chor Wei as an independent non - 95.054% 4.946% 100.000% executive Director and the terms of his appointment (including remuneration). 6 To approve the re-election of Mr. Ding 2,768,491,353 9,743,609 2,778,234,962 Yuan as an independent non-executive 99.649% 0.351% 100.000% Director and the terms of his appointment (including remuneration). 7 To r e - a p p o i n t D e l o i t t e To u c h e 2,778,309,842 63,200 2,778,373,042 Tohmatsu as auditors of the Company 99.998% 0.002% 100.000% and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration. 2

No. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS No. of votes (%) Total number FOR AGAINST of votes 8 To grant a general mandate to the 2,589,614,607 188,758,435 2,778,373,042 Directors to allot, issue and deal with new 93.206% 6.794% 100.000% Shares not exceeding 20% of the issued Shares. 9 To grant a general mandate to the 2,778,309,842 0 2,778,309,842 Directors to repurchase Shares not 100.000% 0.000% 100.000% exceeding 10% of the issued Shares. 10 To extend the general mandate granted to 2,589,674,200 188,698,842 2,778,373,042 the Directors to allot, issue and deal with 93.208% 6.792% 100.000% new Shares by an amount not exceeding the amount of the Shares repurchased by the Company. The total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against all of the resolutions at the AGM was 3,823,305,200 Shares. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote only against any of the resolutions at the AGM, and no holders of Shares that were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting. No parties had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the resolutions or to abstain from voting and therefore none has done so at the AGM. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed by the Company and acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM. DIVIDEND PAYMENT The proposal for the payment of final dividend of HK6 cents per Share to the Shareholders was approved at the AGM. The final dividend will be paid to the Shareholders on or before Thursday, 25 July 2019. RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS At the AGM, the re-election of Mr. Alan Marnie and Mr. Dai Quanfa as executive Directors, Mr. Ong Chor Wei and Mr. Ding Yuan as independent non-executive Directors were duly approved by the Shareholders and such appointments took effect immediately thereafter. Their particulars which are required to be disclosed under the Listing Rules are set out below. 3

Mr. Alan Marnie - Executive Director Mr. Alan Marnie ("Mr. Marnie"), aged 48, is our executive Director since 6 October 2011 after joining the Group in September 2010. He is responsible for exploring the furniture markets in United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania. Mr. Marnie has over 29 years of experience in manufacturing, retail and marketing in furniture industry. Prior to joining the Group, he was employed by Homestyle Operations Limited ("Homestyle") as the managing director for Steinhoff Retail Furniture Division in the United Kingdom for 2 years from 2008 to 2010. Homestyle belongs to Steinhoff International Holding Ltd ("Steinhoff"), a company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and is one of the largest furniture retailers in Europe. In addition, Mr. Marnie had also worked for 19 years in Reid Furniture Limited, a company which was subsequently owned by Steinhoff, the largest furniture retailer of Scotland and Ireland at that time, and had served as its managing director and chief executive officer for 3 years and 2 years, respectively. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Marnie was beneficially interested in 400,000 Share options and held 400,000 Shares, representing approximately 0.02% of the issued share capital of the Company in aggregate, within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Save as aforesaid, Mr. Marnie does not have any other interest in the Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Marnie entered into a service contract with the Company for his appointment as an executive Director which was renewed on 3 July 2017 and expiring on the earlier of the date of the Company's annual general meeting in 2020 and the third anniversary date of the date of commencement of the renewed term. Pursuant to such service contract, Mr. Marnie is entitled to an annual remuneration of HK$380,000 for his service as an executive Director and also a fixed remuneration of GBP492,000 per annum (including pension), cash and share options incentive bonus at the end of each financial year based on the percentage of increase of gross revenue and gross profit achieved by Man Wah (Macao Commercial Offshore) Limited. Mr. Marnie's emoluments are determined by the Board by reference to the prevailing market rate and his time, effort and expertise devoted to the Company's affairs. Both the Company and Mr. Marnie consider such remuneration to be reasonable. Such service contract can be terminated by either party giving at least six months' prior notice in writing. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Marnie does not hold any other position with the Company or other members of the Group. He does not hold and has not, in the past three years, held any directorships in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas. Other than the relationship arising from his directorship with the Company, Mr. Marnie does not have any relationship with any director, member of senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder (which have the meaning ascribed to them respectively under the Listing Rules) of the Company. Save as disclosed above, there is no other information relating to Mr. Marnie's proposed re-election as an executive Director to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules. There is also no further information which needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in respect of Mr. Marnie's proposed re-election as an executive Director. 4

Mr. Dai Quanfa - Executive Director Mr. Dai Quanfa ("Mr. Dai"), aged 46, is our executive Director. He was appointed as an executive Director on 19 July 2012. He joined the Group in 1995, and is currently a director of Man Wah Furniture Manufacturing (Huizhou) Co., Ltd.（敏華傢俱製造（惠州）有限公司）, Man Wah Furniture Manufacturing (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.（敏華傢俱製造（深圳）有限公司）, King Famous Bedding Manufacturing (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.（金雅典床俱製造（深圳）有限公 司）, Remaco Machinery Technology (Wujiang) Co., Ltd.（銳邁機械科技（吳江）有限公司）and Man Wah Furniture (China) Co., Ltd.（敏華傢俱（中國）有限公司）(all being subsidiaries of the Company) and senior director of the manufacturing center of the Group (the "Senior Director"). He is responsible for the Group's manufacture of furniture in China. Mr. Dai has over 21 years of experience in the furniture industry. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Dai was beneficially interested in 1,312,400 Share options and held 745,600 Shares, representing approximately 0.05% of the issued share capital of the Company in aggregate, within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Save as aforesaid, Mr. Dai does not have any other interest in the Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Dai has an existing service contract with the Company for his appointment as an executive Director which was renewed for a term commencing from 6 July 2018 and expiring on the earlier of the date of the Company's annual general meeting in 2021 and the third anniversary of the date of the commencement of the renewed term. Pursuant to such service contract, Mr. Dai is entitled to an annual remuneration of HK$380,000 for his service as an executive Director in addition to discretionary bonus and other benefits and allowances to be determined by the Board and also an annual remuneration of approximately RMB1,280,000 for his service as the Senior Director. Mr. Dai's emoluments are determined by the Board by reference to the prevailing market rate and his time, effort and expertise devoted to the Company's affairs. Such service contract can be terminated by either party giving at least three months' prior notice in writing. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Dai does not hold any other position with the Company or other members of the Group. He does not hold and has not, in the past three years, held any directorships in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas. Other than the relationship arising from his directorship with the Company, Mr. Dai does not have any relationship with any director, member of senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder (which have the meaning ascribed to them respectively under the Listing Rules) of the Company. Save as disclosed above, there is no other information relating to Mr. Dai's proposed re-election as an executive Director to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules. There is also no further information which needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in respect of Mr. Dai's proposed re-election as an executive Director. 5

