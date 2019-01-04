Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Man Wah Holdings Limited    1999   BMG5800U1071

MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED (1999)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Man Wah : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Increase in Shareholding by A Controlling Shareholder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 12:29pm CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ઽശછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01999)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is a voluntary announcement made by Man Wah Holdings Limited (the "Company") to update its shareholders and potential investors in relation to the increase in shareholding by the Company's ultimate controlling shareholder, Mr. Wong Man Li. Mr. Wong Man Li is the Chairman and an executive Director of the Company ("Chairman Wong").

The Company has been informed by Chairman Wong, that on 4 January 2019, he had purchased 3,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company from the open market through Man Wah Investments Limited.

Shareholders and investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Man Wah Holdings Limited

Wong Man Li

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Man Li, Ms. Hui Wai Hing, Mr. Tsang Hoi Lam, Mr. Alan Marnie, Mr. Dai Quanfa and Ms. Wong Ying Ying; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chau Shing Yim, David, Mr. Ong Chor Wei, Mr. Kan Chung Nin, Tony and Mr. Ding Yuan.

Disclaimer

Man Wah Holdings Limited published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 11:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:29pMAN WAH : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Increase in Shareho..
PU
2018MAN WAH : acquires Qianhai commercial land at RMB1.3bn
AQ
2018MAN WAH : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction
PU
2018MAN WAH : Announcements and Notices - Announcement Pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the..
PU
2018MAN WAH : Trade war refugees race to relocate to Vietnam, Thailand
AQ
2018SUPPLY CHAIN REACTION : trade war refugees race to relocate to Vietnam, Thailand
RE
2018MAN WAH : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Increase in Shareho..
PU
2018MAN WAH : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Increase in Shareho..
PU
2018MAN WAH : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Increase in Shareho..
PU
2018MAN WAH : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Increase in Shareho..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 11 943 M
EBIT 2019 1 770 M
Net income 2019 1 556 M
Debt 2019 367 M
Yield 2019 7,28%
P/E ratio 2019 6,99
P/E ratio 2020 6,26
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 10 896 M
Chart MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Man Wah Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,53  HKD
Spread / Average Target 94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Man Li Wong Chairman & President
Hoi Lam Tsang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wai Hing Hui Executive Director & VP-General Administration
Chor Wei Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.81%1 391
LEGGETT & PLATT-1.09%4 696
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP1.24%3 391
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%921
HEADLAM GROUP PLC-0.49%445
SURTECO GROUP SE-0.22%398
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.