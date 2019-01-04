Man Wah : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Increase in Shareholding by A Controlling Shareholder

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01999)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is a voluntary announcement made by Man Wah Holdings Limited (the "Company") to update its shareholders and potential investors in relation to the increase in shareholding by the Company's ultimate controlling shareholder, Mr. Wong Man Li. Mr. Wong Man Li is the Chairman and an executive Director of the Company ("Chairman Wong").

The Company has been informed by Chairman Wong, that on 4 January 2019, he had purchased 3,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company from the open market through Man Wah Investments Limited.

Shareholders and investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Man Wah Holdings Limited

Wong Man Li

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Man Li, Ms. Hui Wai Hing, Mr. Tsang Hoi Lam, Mr. Alan Marnie, Mr. Dai Quanfa and Ms. Wong Ying Ying; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chau Shing Yim, David, Mr. Ong Chor Wei, Mr. Kan Chung Nin, Tony and Mr. Ding Yuan.