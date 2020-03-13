Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Man Wah Holdings Limited    1999   BMG5800U1071

MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1999)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/11
5.08 HKD   -1.55%
12:24aMAN WAH : Change of auditor
PU
03/09MAN WAH : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
2019MAN WAH : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Man Wah : CHANGE OF AUDITOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 12:24am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

敏 華 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01999)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

The Board announces that Deloitte has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 13 March 2020 as the Company could not reach consensus with Deloitte on the auditor's remuneration in respect of the audit of the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2020. The Board further announces that PWC has been appointed as the auditor of the Company with effect from 13 March 2020 to fill the causal vacancy following the resignation of Deloitte.

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Man Wah Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board announces that Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu ("Deloitte") has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 13 March 2020 as the Company could not reach consensus with Deloitte on the auditor's remuneration in respect of the audit of the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2020. In its letter of resignation to the Company, Deloitte has confirmed that there were no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of holders of securities or creditors of the Company. Both the Board and the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") confirmed that, other than disagreement regarding the auditor's remuneration, there was no any other disagreement between the Company and Deloitte and there were no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company.

1

The Board further announces that, with the recommendation of the Audit Committee, Pricewaterhouse Coopers ("PWC") has been appointed as the auditor of the Company with effect from 13 March 2020 to fill the causal vacancy following the resignation of Deloitte and to hold office until the conclusion of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company.

The Board would like to express its appreciations to Deloitte for its services rendered to the Company in the past years.

By Order of the Board

Man Wah Holdings Limited

Wong Man Li

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Man Li, Ms. Hui Wai Hing, Ms. Yang Huiyan, Mr. Alan Marnie, Mr. Dai Quanfa and Ms. Wong Ying Ying; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chau Shing Yim, David, Mr. Ong Chor Wei, Mr. Kan Chung Nin, Tony and Mr. Ding Yuan.

2

Disclaimer

Man Wah Holdings Limited published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 04:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:24aMAN WAH : Change of auditor
PU
03/09MAN WAH : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
2019MAN WAH : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
2019MAN WAH : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
2019MAN WAH : Tatmadaw has engagement with RCSS in Namtu
AQ
2019MAN WAH : Voluntary announcement on-market repurchase of shares
PU
2019MAN WAH : Supplementary voluntary announcement on-market repurchase of shares
PU
2019MAN WAH : Supplementary voluntary announcement on-market repurchase of shares
PU
2019MAN WAH : Supplementary announcement to voluntary announcement on-market repurch..
PU
2019MAN WAH : Voluntary announcement on-market repurchase of shares
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 12 118 M
EBIT 2020 1 913 M
Net income 2020 1 522 M
Debt 2020 2 670 M
Yield 2020 2,96%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,73x
EV / Sales2021 1,49x
Capitalization 18 302 M
Chart MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Man Wah Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,79  HKD
Last Close Price 4,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 77,1%
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Man Li Wong Chairman & President
Huiyan Yang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wai Hing Hui Executive Director & VP-General Administration
Chor Wei Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.97%2 493
LEGGETT & PLATT-28.05%4 532
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC-14.81%4 410
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.33%1 058
VICTORIA PLC-28.49%496
SURTECO GROUP SE-0.66%393
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group