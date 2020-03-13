Man Wah : CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

敏 華 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01999)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

The Board announces that Deloitte has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 13 March 2020 as the Company could not reach consensus with Deloitte on the auditor's remuneration in respect of the audit of the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2020. The Board further announces that PWC has been appointed as the auditor of the Company with effect from 13 March 2020 to fill the causal vacancy following the resignation of Deloitte.

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Man Wah Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board announces that Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu ("Deloitte") has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 13 March 2020 as the Company could not reach consensus with Deloitte on the auditor's remuneration in respect of the audit of the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2020. In its letter of resignation to the Company, Deloitte has confirmed that there were no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of holders of securities or creditors of the Company. Both the Board and the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") confirmed that, other than disagreement regarding the auditor's remuneration, there was no any other disagreement between the Company and Deloitte and there were no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company.