Manado Provides Business Update on Proposed Target InsuraGuest Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2019) - Manado Gold Corp. (TSXV: MDO) ("Manado") announces it has received conditional approval to acquire InsuraGuest Inc. ("InsuraGuest"), a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company focused on InsurTech and is providing an update on recent news and developments.

History of InsuraGuest Business Development

InsuraGuest was incorporated in Utah Sept. 21, 2017, and is headquartered in Salt Lake City. From its inception until the end of 2018, InsuraGuest concentrated its resources on the development of its proprietary InsurTech software platform. The InsurTech platform facilitates the delivery and maintenance of insurance products issued by licensed insurers. The platform integrates property management systems (PMS) at hotels and vacation rental properties to deliver a specialized product that provides primary insurance coverage for registered guests. Coverage includes personal property, accidental medical expense, and accidental death or dismemberment. The benefit to the property is that certain liabilities are transferred to the policy and away from the property.

InsuraGuest's software platform is now developed and integrates with over 71 PMS systems giving the company access to approximately 40,000 properties worldwide. InsuraGuest has also established crucial relationships with insurance providers and licensed brokers. The company now offers its product to hotel properties and vacation rentals in the United States, with plans to expand worldwide by 2020.

InsuraGuest Recent Developments

October 2019

Signs contract with Lexington Hotel and Conference Center a 300+ room hotel in Jacksonville, Florida

Signs contract with Cal-Vegas® for its Red Lion Inn & Suites® property located in Columbia, South Carolina

September 2019

Signs LOI to sell its product in the United Kingdom and the European Union, with plans to expand to Asia in 2020

Announces its entrance into the vacation rental sector by signing its first vacation rental property management system, Hostfully Inc. www.Hostfully.com

August 2019

Announces international sales contract with world renowned hotelier Roger Bloss.

July 2019

Signs contract for the commercial installation of the InsuraGuest's Program at WISP Resort, a 168-room resort in McHenry, Maryland

March 2019

Obtains specialized master policy insurance product from Great American Insurance Group for use as insurance coverage provided to hotels and their guests under the InsuraGuest Program

February 2019

Installs and completes testing of the InsuraGuest Program at a 200+ room hotel in Wintergreen, Virginia

January 2019

Obtains an insurance product from Prime Insurance Company for use as insurance coverage provided to hotels and their guests under the InsuraGuest Program

Transaction Completion

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. The shareholder meeting is set for Nov. 29, 2019. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. For further details please refer to Manado's Information Circular filed on SEDAR and the news release dated Nov. 6, 2019.

About InsuraGuest Inc.

InsuraGuest Inc. is a SaaS company, which has developed and is utilizing a proprietary InsurTech software platform, that is, technology aimed at facilitating the delivery and maintenance of insurance products issued by licensed insurers. InsuraGuest's software integrates with hotels and vacation rentals Property Management Systems through its application program interface, to deliver a specialized product that has an insurance component which provides primary insurance coverage for a registered guests personal property and accident medical expense, as well as providing accidental death & dismemberment benefits while on property. The benefit of InsuraGuest's model is it uses an InsurTech software platform to provide a product that transfers certain risks from the property to the policy.

