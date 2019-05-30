Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Casablanca Stock Exchange  >  Managem    MNG   MA0000011058

MANAGEM

(MNG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Managem : Press Release Gold Expedition Sudan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 07:39am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Casablanca - May 28th, 2019

GOLD SHIPMENT TO SUDAN - POSITIVE OUTCOME FOR MANAGEM

A mining export in Sudan was investigated by the Sudanese authorities on Wednesday May 8th, 2019. The resulting obstruction caused several reactions. Managem would like to provide some clarifications in respect of the positive outcome of this operation.

Imad Toumi, Chairman & CEO of Managem points out : « We understand the questioning raised by this incident. However, the transfer of gold shipments is part of a mining operator's ordinary business. Since we have been in Sudan, this type of transfer has already been carried out very frequently. »

CONTEXT OF THE SHIPMENT

As part of a regular charging and after having completed all the administrative formalities in accordance with the regulations in force, on May 8, an unexpected administrative obstruction caused an export operation to be frozen. All this has been clarified and local authorities have been able to acknowledge our scrupulous compliance with regulatory procedures. We would like to praise the rigorousness of the Sudanese authorities and pay tribute to their very high professionalism. This positive outcome will allow us to finalize the export of this shipment to our customer.

Imad Toumi states : « Wherever it operates, Managem is respected and recognized for its seriousness and for its strict compliance with the laws and regulations of the country where our Group operates. We have been active for nearly 90 years in the production and

marketing of base metals, precious metals, cobalt and other minerals in Morocco and Africa. Our ability to operate in complex terrain is essential to develop our business in a sustainable way. »

MANAGEM'S OPERATIONS IN SUDAN

Managem has been operating in Sudan for more than 10 years and is developing the Gabgaba mine through its subsidiary MANUB. Gold production started there in 2012. Because of its expertise and the mobilization of its teams, Managem has succeeded in building a "state- of-the-art" plant, one of the country's first industrial units. This represents since its launching a $120 million investment for exploration and construction. Actually, Managem is an important economic player in the region where it employs 900 people.

About Managem

Managem is a private mining operator, listed on the stock exchange. Since its creation in 1930, it has developed expertise in the entire mining value chain, from exploration and extraction to the commercialization of minerals. Today, Managem, an international Group with a presence in nine countries, employs nearly 6,000 people. It is recognized as a leading operator on the African continent. To this end, it provides all its know-how in the severest respect of international standards and local regulations, in order to ensure the positive impact of its activities over local economies and populations.

Press Contact

Meryem TAZI - Communication Manager • E-mail : me.tazi@managemgroup.com

Twin Center, Tour A, angle Boulevards Zerktouni et Al Massira Al Khadra, BP 5199, Casablanca Tél.: 05 22 95 65 65 - Fax : 05 22 95 64 64 - managem@managemgroup.com - www.managemgroup.com

Disclaimer

Managem SA published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 11:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANAGEM
07:39aMANAGEM : Press Release Gold Expedition Sudan
PU
05/09MANAGEM : Sudan seizes 241 kg of gold on suspicion of smuggling operation
AQ
04/01MANAGEM : Comptes annuels 2018
AQ
2018MANAGEM : among ESG10 index and recognized, with its subsdary SMI, as a CSR Top ..
PU
2018MANAGEM : Top performers et lancement de l'indice rse
PU
2018MANAGEM : Comptes au 30 juin 2018
AQ
2018MANAGEM : SMI press release results H1 2018
PU
2018MANAGEM : press release results H1 2018
PU
2018MANAGEM : Half-year results
CO
2018AVOCET MINING : Tri-K update
AQ
More news
Financials (MAD)
Sales 2019 5 397 M
EBIT 2019 812 M
Net income 2019 442 M
Debt 2019 3 713 M
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 18,60
P/E ratio 2020 14,84
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 9 080 M
Chart MANAGEM
Duration : Period :
Managem Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANAGEM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 396  MAD
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Imad Toumi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Naoual Zine Executive Director-Finance & Strategy
Bassim Jaï Hokimi Director
Hassan Ouriagli Director
Amina Benkhadra Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANAGEM0.75%934
BHP GROUP LTD12.07%126 320
BHP GROUP PLC8.99%126 320
RIO TINTO24.53%101 011
RIO TINTO LIMITED33.21%101 011
ANGLO AMERICAN9.12%33 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About