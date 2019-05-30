Managem : Press Release Gold Expedition Sudan

CONTEXT OF THE SHIPMENT

As part of a regular charging and after having completed all the administrative formalities in accordance with the regulations in force, on May 8, an unexpected administrative obstruction caused an export operation to be frozen. All this has been clarified and local authorities have been able to acknowledge our scrupulous compliance with regulatory procedures. We would like to praise the rigorousness of the Sudanese authorities and pay tribute to their very high professionalism. This positive outcome will allow us to finalize the export of this shipment to our customer.

Imad Toumi states : « Wherever it operates, Managem is respected and recognized for its seriousness and for its strict compliance with the laws and regulations of the country where our Group operates. We have been active for nearly 90 years in the production and