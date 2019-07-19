Log in
MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MNL)
Manchester & London Investment Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/19/2019 | 09:26am EDT

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Daniel Wright
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b) LEI
 		 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each


ISIN: GB0002258472
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Purchase of Shares across two ISAs and four junior ISAs relating to the PDMR and Persons Closely Associated as follows:

1. 3,996 shares – D P Wright
2. 3,800 shares – E J Wright
3. 918 shares – P B Wright
4. 914 shares – M M Wright
5. 914 shares – B J  Wright
6. 920 shares – Z P Wright
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
  1. £5.20
 3,996
  1. £5.20
 3,800
  1. £5.20
 918
  1. £5.20
 914
  1. £5.20
 914
  1. £5.20
 920
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price

 


11,462 shares


£59,602.40
e) Date of the transaction
 		 18 July 2019
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2019
