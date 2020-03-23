Log in
MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC    MNL   GB0002258472

MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MNL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/23 10:12:04 am
457.5125 GBp   -7.20%
10:55aMANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/20MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/20MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Half-year Report
PR
News 
Press Releases

Manchester & London Investment Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/23/2020 | 10:55am EDT

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Richard Morgan
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 PDMR (Investment Manager)
b) Initial notification/ Amendment
 		 Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b) LEI
 		 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each


ISIN: GB0002258472
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Purchase of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
£4.65 2,000
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
 


2,000


£9,300.00
e) Date of the transaction
 		 23 March 2020
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

