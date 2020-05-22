Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Manchester & London Investment Trust plc    MNL   GB0002258472

MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MNL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manchester & London Investment Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Mark Sheppard
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 PDMR (Investment Manager)
b) Initial notification/ Amendment
 		 Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b) LEI
 		 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each


ISIN: GB0002258472
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Sale of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
£6.14
£6.13
£6.10		 30,000
45,000
17,700
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
 


92,700


£568,020.00
e) Date of the transaction
 		 22 May 2020
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MANCHESTER & LONDON INVEST
12:03pMANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/20MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/18MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/15MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/13MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/11MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/06MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/04MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/29MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/27MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group